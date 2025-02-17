The first of nine events outside of the United States in the PGA Tour season will begin on Thursday south of the border. The 2025 Mexico Open will take place at Vidanta Vallarta, and low scores will be expected as the three previous Mexico Open winners at this course averaged 20-under-par. Jake Knapp won his first career PGA Tour event at the Mexico Open in 2024 as a 40-1 longshot. With another win at Vidanta Vallarta this week, Knapp will become the first PGA Tour golfer to successfully defend his title at the Mexico Open. Therefore, your golf betting strategy should certainly consider the 2025 Mexico Open longshots amongst the 77-player field.

C.T. Pan (50-1) and Justin Lower (55-1) both qualify as such, even after impressive showings last year. They tied for third place a year ago, but there are still over 15 golfers with shorter 2025 Mexico Open odds. Among those is the favorite, Akshay Bhatia (14-1), while Patrick Rodgers (25-1) is coming off a third-place finish a week ago and has nothing but top-10s in three starts at Vidanta.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up well over $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Stephan Jaeger (30-1)

The German has had a solid start to the 2025 PGA Tour season, highlighted by a third-place finish at the Sony Open in which he shot no worse than 3-under-par in every round, finishing at 15-under. Speaking of third place, that's precisely where Jaeger ended up on the leaderboard the last time he took on Vidanta Vallarta at last year's Mexico Open. He's never had a bad showing at the course in his three starts, placing in the top 20 each time, and he's never truly had a bad round. Jaeger has shot par or better in all 12 of his rounds at the course, so he combines recent success on tour with a strong course history.

Beau Hossler (33-1)

The former Texas Longhorn has played this course just once before, but it was an impressive showing as he notched a top-10 finish in 2023. He does his best work within the short game, ranking 13th on tour in strokes gained: putting and 31st in strokes gained: around-the-green. Even with those strengths, he doesn't lack off the tee either, ranking 14th in total driving efficiency, which should certainly help this week as Vidanta Vallarta is one of the 10 longest courses on the 2025 PGA Tour schedule. Hossler has already recorded a pair of top-15 finishes on tour this season, and his experience in Mexico should only help him this week.

Aaron Rai (33-1)

Rai has a pair of top-25s across three starts since the Mexico Open moved to Vidanta, but he should enter this week confident considering his past success at comparable courses. TPC Craig Ranch is one of those, as they are both driver-heavy courses with open layouts, and Rai shot 20-under-par for a fourth-place finish at that venue at last year's CJ Cup Byron Nelson. His steadiness with his putter should also help on the sticky Paspalum greens as Rai ranks among the top 20 percent of the tour in both total putting and overall putting average. His first PGA Tour win came last August, and he's a Mexico Open longshot that shouldn't be overlooked.

Full Mexico Open 2025 picks

2025 Mexico Open odds, field, golfers

Akshay Bhatia +1400

Rasmus Hojgaard +2000

Samuel Stevens +2200

Kurt Kitayama +2200

Michael Kim +2500

Patrick Rodgers +2500

Harry Hall +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Stephan Jaeger +3000

Aaron Rai +3300

Beau Hossler +3300

Ben Griffin +3500

Niklas Norgaard +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Alex Smalley +4500

Jake Knapp +4500

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

C.T. Pan +5000

Ryan Fox +5500

Justin Lower +5500

Matt Wallace +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +5500

Michael Thorbjornsen +5500

Greyson Sigg +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Erik Van Rooyen +6500

Jesper Svensson +6500

Mac Meissner +6500

Patrick Fishburn +6500

Carson Young +6500

Kevin Roy +6500

Charley Hoffman +7000

Ryan Gerard +7000

Aldrich Potgieter +7500

Jacob Bridgeman +7500

Victor Perez +7500

Chan Kim +7500

Andrew Putnam +7500

Ben Silverman +8000

Sam Ryder +8000

Rico Hoey +8000

Antoine Rozner +9000

Matthias Schmid +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Lanto Griffin +9000

Joe Highsmith +9000

Trey Mullinax +9000

Frankie Capan +9000

Kristoffer Ventura +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Chandler Phillips +10000

Alejandro Tosti +10000

Jackson Suber +10000

Vince Whaley +10000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Quade Cummins +11000

Matt Mccarty +11000

Vincent Norrman +11000

Takumi Kanaya +11000

Luke List +12000

Thriston Lawrence +12000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12000

Max Mcgreevy +12000

Joel Dahmen +12000

Karl Vilips +12000

Hayden Springer +12000

Matteo Manassero +12000

Ben Kohles +15000

Ryo Hisatsune +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Brian Campbell +15000

Ben Martin +15000

Henrik Norlander +15000

Jeremy Paul +15000

Isaiah Salinda +15000

Rikuya Hoshino +15000