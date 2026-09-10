The 2026 PGA Tour season surprised for various reasons, among them the parity with 28 different men entering the winner's circle by the end of the year. After a 2025 campaign in which the top two players in the world combined for eight victories (including three major championships), 2026 saw the duo of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy cool off a touch with just four combined wins and one major title.

That opened the door for others to fill the void, and the result was a handful of players producing career years and collecting life-changing wins.

What made 2026 particularly interesting was who stepped up to claim those mantles. Aside from Cameron Young, who for a spell in the spring was the best player in the world, few of those who produced some of the best golf of their careers in 2026 were expected to be discussed among the world's best coming into the year.

Young was a popular pick to make a leap to the next level of stardom after breaking through late in 2025, but many of the others who dominated headlines in 2026 came as bigger surprises.

That made it difficult to whittle down our list of players to exceed expectations in 2026, but these are our picks for the players who had the most pleasantly surprising years in golf. Unfortunately, that was not the case for everyone, as CBS Sports also broke down golf's most underwhelming players of 2026 who failed to meet high expectations.

Golf's most surprising players of 2026

Wyndham Clark

Clark picked up three wins, including a second U.S. Open title in 2026, to double his career victories and total major titles. It was a slow burn to start the year, as he did not pick up a top 10 before his win at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in late May, but once he got a taste of winning, there wasn't much that could slow him down. Clark backed that up with a third at the Memorial, won at Shinnecock Hills and added another signature event top five at the Travelers. After a ho-hum July, he added another top five at the St. Jude Championship and then won the BMW Championship to put an exclamation point on his season in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Clark has long been considered a great talent, as evidenced by his first U.S. Open title, but he fell off the radar after that win at Los Angeles Country Club, failing to live up to expectations as one of the sport's next stars. In 2026, the spotlight was almost completely off of Clark, which perhaps played to his advantage as he produced a spectacular back half of the season. The question going into 2027 is how he handles the weight of expectations on a second go-around and if he can maintain his place among the game's elite.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick is another former U.S. Open champion and wunderkind who seemed to have slipped into a comfortable life in the middle of the pack on the PGA Tour. Then, suddenly, he became a weekly threat and more than doubled his career win total in 2026, racking up three victories and eight top 10s in the best overall season of his career by some margin.

The one thing missing from Fitzpatrick's 2026 campaign was a major championship weekend in contention, as he failed to register a top 10 in those four tournaments. Otherwise, it's hard to nitpick with what he accomplished. While some look down on a Zurich Classic win, given it's a team event, the pressure Fitzpatrick felt that week, coming off a win at the RBC Heritage and playing alongside his brother -- who needed a win just to get his PGA Tour card -- makes it a particularly impressive performance given the circumstances. That he produced one of the shots of the year to set up a tap-in to win from the bunker on 18 made it even more amazing.

Chris Gotterup

Gotterup was a bit feast or famine in 2026, but when he put himself in contention, he typically walked away with a trophy. Gotterup won twice in the first three weeks of the season, picking up where he left off in 2025. He had a lean middle of the season, with a top 10 at the PGA his best finish in a major, but added another win at the John Deere before closing strong with back-to-back top fives in the BMW and Tour Championship to affirm his place as one of the game's best.

Gotterup's performance at the end of 2025 certainly put him on the radar for fans coming into 2026, but three wins and seven top 10s exceeded all but the loftiest of expectations for him coming into the season. Gotterup earned his way onto the United States' Presidents Cup squad later this month with that effort, and he'll hope that experience can be a launching pad to the next level in 2027 -- contending for major titles.

Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox

Speaking of majors, this list would be incomplete without the two biggest surprise winners this season. Rai and Fox won their first career major titles at the PGA Championship and Open Championship, respectively, and it was the way they both closed out their wins on Sunday that impressed the most.

Rai torched an extremely challenging Aronimink Golf Club to pull away from Jon Rahm and the rest of the chase pack, producing one of the moments of the year with his incredible long-range putt on the 17th to put an exclamation point on his victory.

Fox similarly had to go and take hold of the Claret Jug on the back nine on Sunday, fending off a charge from Young to pick up the biggest win of his career at Royal Birkdale. Fox's birdie to win on the 18th, playing as the toughest hole on the golf course all week, has an argument for the most impressively played holes of the season.

Neither Rai nor Fox won again in 2026 -- Rai did not even reach the Tour Championship -- but both etched their names in golf history with dramatic wins that won't soon be forgotten.

Jackson Koivun

Koivun was the No. 1 amateur in the world coming into 2026, so it took a lot for him to exceed expectations beginning his PGA Tour career, but a win in his third start at the 3M Open -- staring down Scheffler to get it -- and earning a spot on the Presidents Cup team after playing just half of a season as a professional... that suffices. The Koivun hype has been building among golf sickos for some time, but now, the masses are aware the kid from Auburn has oodles of potential. He'll get a chance to show out on the Presidents Cup stage, and if he's going to make his way back onto this list in 2027, it'll take multiple wins and a major title, given how excited fans already are for what he could become in a short amount of time.

Alex Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick picked up his first career win on the DP World Tour early in the year, came over to play in the Zurich Classic with his brother and did more than his fair share to get that breakthrough win. Matt's bunker shot is the enduring memory of that Sunday, but Alex was the brother who played the best golf in that final round.

In case anyone thought Alex's promotion to the PGA Tour was a fluke, all he did was register top 10s in three of his next four starts (all signature events), ultimately finishing the year with six total top 10s, including a T4 at the Tour Championship. The younger Fitzpatrick earned the respect of his peers and fans all season, and given that he began the year not even on the PGA Tour, he's arguably the most obvious inclusion on this list.

Gary Woodland

Perhaps the only better story in 2026 is Woodland's return to the winner's circle. His victory in Houston was one of the most emotional moments of the season, and getting his first win since the 2019 U.S. Open and his 2023 brain surgery to remove a tumor seemed to lift a tremendous weight off his shoulders. Woodland added five more top 10 finishes the rest of the year, including a T7 at the U.S. Open. He picked 2026 to be more open about battling PTSD after his surgery and everything he's had to do just to get himself back playing tournament golf, and that led to even more support from fans and him playing the best golf we've seen from him in years.

Jacob Bridgeman, Michael Brennan and Michael Thorbjornsen

Bridgeman's win at Riviera opened everyone's eyes to his talent, and while he didn't get into real contention much after that, he still put together an excellent 2026 campaign and earned a captain's pick on Brandt Snedeker's Presidents Cup squad. Bridgeman has stamped himself as the best putter on the PGA Tour, and when he gets it working tee-to-green, he becomes a real threat on any course against any field.

Brennan picked up the second win of his career at the Wyndham Championship to punch his ticket to the playoffs, and that was an affirming win for a player who was constantly flashing brilliance but had struggled to put it all together in 2026 before the regular season finale. Thorbjornsen, like Brennan, had flashes throughout the year but finally broke through in his last start of the regular season at the Rocket Classic. The Stanford product proved why he was so highly regarded when he made the leap to the PGA Tour in 2024, and he continues to build an impressive résumé that now includes a win.