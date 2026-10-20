For a golf offseason, there has not been much off about it. In the month since the PGA Tour season wrapped up, the following players have made their way into the winner's circle around the world: Shane Lowry, J.J. Spaun, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim and Jacob Bridgeman.

That is before considering the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club, the marquee event in this portion of the calendar. With big names continuing to play well and big tournaments having transpired and still in the pipeline for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, golf has continued to showcase the skill and quality of many of the world's best.

When that is mentioned, of course, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has to be involved. Although the American compiled a 3-1-0 record at the Presidents Cup, Scheffler did not sizzle as most are accustomed to given his play on the PGA Tour and in major championships.

He is not in jeopardy of losing his top spot in The Power 18 or anything like that, but it is a hole in the résumé that will only be discussed further since there aren't too many others to point. While he did not take full flight, other Americans like Cameron Young and Chris Gotterup did.

The two teamed up effectively, going 2-0-0 in team sessions. They were countered by Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim for the International team; they continued to serve as the catalysts for the black and gold with another stellar performance in the Presidents Cup.

All of those players mentioned are on the move as two-time major champion Jon Rahm drops from the rankings entirely for the first time since I have been at the helm. The Spaniard last teed it up at the BMW PGA Championship, where he finished dead last at 11 over after rounds of 78-77.

The Power 18 provides insight into how golfers are currently performing, based on their play in recent events. It is a wider lens than simply what happened at the last tournament, but narrower than the Official World Golf Rankings, which take into account how more than 2,000 golfers perform across an entire season.

The Power 18 golf rankings

1 Scottie Scheffler Took care of his singles match, got a foursomes win and co-led the U.S. team with three points at the Presidents Cup. Scheffler drew some criticism for his play -- since it may not have been as sharp as usual -- but in a volatile, condensed format, anything can happen, and he still came out on top more often than not. He likely won't be seen again until the Hero World Challenge given what he has done historically. Previous: 1 2 Rory McIlroy Continues to come oh so close to nabbing his second BMW PGA Championship title. He had just moments at Wentworth where he finished runner-up for the fourth time in his career. That is now three top-five finishes in his last five starts stretching back to the FedEx Cup Playoffs for McIlroy as he gears up for the DP World Tour Playoffs. Previous: 2 3 Matt Fitzpatrick He just keeps on winning. The Englishman has been hard at work since the PGA Tour season ended, and his work was rewarded with a win at the French Open at Le Golf National. That is now four worldwide victories in 2026 and five in less than a year dating back to the DP World Tour Championship. Previous: 6 4 Chris Gotterup There are decisions to be made after the top three, and for my money, Gotterup slots in right behind them. After a three-win campaign on the PGA Tour, he was sensational at the Presidents Cup where he nabbed three points in his U.S. team debut. Oftentimes, he was the one who was relied upon as his putter heated up at the precise right time when matches were tight. Previous: 5 5 Wyndham Clark Played better than his record indicated at the Presidents Cup, Clark was on the receiving end of some high-quality play, like in Sunday singles where he fell to Tom Kim. Still, he showed some guts and gumption that the U.S. team needs moving forward, and his ability on the greens is an asset. Three wins, a major championship and a string of consistency have him as a top-five player at the moment. Previous: 3 6 Cameron Young For two straight team events, Young has shown up with his best golf. The New Yorker grabbed three points along with Scheffler and Gotterup to lead the U.S. team thanks to a performance on the greens that was missing the last couple of months of the season. He once again proved that, when that club cooperates, there aren't too many that can stand in his way. Previous: 10 7 Sam Burns Thought he would fare better at the Presidents Cup, but it was not meant to be for Burns. He was one of two Americans to lose their Sunday singles match, and his greatest weapon (the putter) oftentimes left him with more questions than answers. The 2026 season as a whole was the best of his career as he transformed into a much more complete player, but the wins have yet to catch up. Previous: 4 8 Si Woo Kim Another Presidents Cup and another winning record for Kim, who started 3-0-0 on the week before dropping matches in the final two sessions. Kim may have run out of steam in Chicago, but he was the engine that kept the International team in the fight. The performance came on the heels of the best season of his career, as he continues to gain confidence in the spotlight. Previous: 8 9 Collin Morikawa Morikawa is a name to circle moving forward given his high level of play while healthy in 2026. Outside of the middle stretch of the year when he struggled to walk, the two-time major champion was as consistent as they come with his putter starting to look much more like an asset towards the end of the year. His health is a question mark, but if it is resolved, he will have everything going his way. Previous: 14 10 Ludvig Åberg Iron play is starting to look like it did early in the year. Åberg connected on a T11 finish at the French Open on the shoulders of his approach numbers and appears primed to get back into the winner's circle over the finishing stretch of this DP World Tour season. The Swede has five top-20 finishes in his last six tournaments. Previous: 7 11 Russell Henley Didn't have his best Presidents Cup, but that can't drag a player down too far. Henley finished his 2026 season on a high note, all things considered. A win in the middle of the season started a strong run of play through the finish line. In total, he had 12 top-20 finishes in 20 starts and had his best putting season in over a decade. Previous: 9 12 Xander Schauffele There is a lot to like in the trajectory of Schauffele's game. As sturdy as they come, the two-time major champion finally started to make some putts late in the season to go along with a strong ball-striking campaign. The results followed. Schuaffele took care of Ryan Fox in the anchor match in Sunday singles to improve his record to 12-6-0 in the competition. Previous: 12 13 Patrick Cantlay Lost strokes on the greens for only the second time in his PGA Tour career, but Cantlay still showed up come the postseason. His ball striking elevated to new heights, and the Presidents Cup arena proved to be the catalyst for his putting woes. He has been a bright spot for the U.S. team in these events, but the putter needs to get more consistent to get more looks in that format and get back into the winner's circle, where he has not made a trip since 2022. Previous: 15 14 Tommy Fleetwood A final-round 64 at the Old Course was enough to catapult Fleetwood's name inside the top five by week's end at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Numbers continue to paint a pretty picture, and rounds like that help, but it has been close to one year since the Englishman seriously contended in a tournament. He served as the defending champion when the DP World Tour returned to India and responded with a T5 finish. Previous: 11 15 Jacob Bridgeman Didn't get a fair shake in his Presidents Cup debut, but still grabbed the winning point on Sunday when it was all said and done. Bridgeman fired a final-round 61 to win the first event of the FedEx Cup Fall to become the latest multiple-time winner on the PGA Tour this season. He now has three top-10 finishes in a row stretching back to the postseason thanks to rejuvenated iron play. Previous: Not ranked 16 Tom Kim Confirmed he is one of those players who rises to the moment in the team events. Kim went a stellar 4-1-0 to lead all points scorers at the Presidents Cup as he took care of Clark in Sunday singles in one of the more anticipated matches. He followed it up by winning the gold medal at the Asian Games, earning an exemption from mandatory military service in South Korea. That counted as his second worldwide win in his last eight tournaments. Previous: Not ranked 17 Shane Lowry Lowry was without a top-20 finish since the Cognizant Classic until he broke the dam at the Irish Open. He ran away and hid with his home country's national open as he finished the week by carding the lowest score in each of the final three rounds to post 23 under and win by 11 strokes. The victory was his first individual title in four years. Previous: Not ranked 18 J.J. Spaun Snub season always has a way of producing winners, and this year's winner was Spaun. The former U.S. Open winner became the third American to win the BMW PGA Championship as he outlasted the likes of McIlroy and Adam Scott at Wentworth in his debut appearance. In his last 16 starts, he has two wins and seven other top-25 finishes. Previous: Not ranked