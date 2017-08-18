Golfer DQ's himself from U.S. Amateur after fill-in caddie illegally uses range-finder

Five-time U.S. Amateur participant Chris Crawford was disqualified from the event this week when he realized his caddie was using the slope function on his rangefinder.

Crawford, who hired a local caddie this week because his regular looper was sick, told ESPN that he had to disqualify himself because it was used multiple times. Players are permitted to use these devices, but they are not permitted to use the slope function specifically, according to the USGA.

"I was a little flustered and knew something was wrong," Crawford told ESPN. "I asked my caddie what the deal was with his range finder. When he said it had a slope adjustment, I knew instantly that I had to disqualify myself.

"I notified the walking scorer in my group, and after getting in touch with a rules official I learned it would have been a two-shot penalty if I had used it just once, but the second time is a disqualification. I have my own range finder and I know the rule, but I didn't think his would have that."

Crawford, who played his stroke-play rounds at Bel Air Country Club, was likely going to make the 64-player match-play field, which began Wednesday at Riviera Country Club and is now down to the quarterfinals.

Crawford was not the only golfer who was disqualified from the event. Todd Mitchell shot a 67 on the first day, but he forgot to sign his scorecard so he was disqualified from the tournament. He would have needed to shoot only a 76 on the second day to make the 64-player match-play portion.