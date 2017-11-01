Golfers share best Halloween costumes, and Justin Thomas impersonator wins

Golfers and their families got spooky (and silly) for Halloween this year

Halloween has come and gone for us all, but we need to check in on how the golf world handled the holiday this year. There were Justin Thomas impersonators, Rickie Fowler look-alikes and a whole host of PGA Tour golfers (and their families) who showed out on Oct. 31 this year. 

Let's jump in with some awards.

Best Impersonation 

This kid's Justin Thomas is absolutely unbelievable!

Best Outcome

This kid dressed up as Rickie Fowler ... then got to meet Rickie Fowler.

Best Birds

Stewart Cink and his wife were a jailbird and a Big Bird. Amazing.

Most Intense

Brandt Snedker and his wife were lights out with these costumes. I would also not want to cross them.

Cutest Family

It's not even close. 

Second-Cutest Family

I loved this work here. Going the extra mile to get every aspect of a horse race involved. Next level.

The "Not Sure What's Happening" Award

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke did something for Halloween. I'm still not sure what it was.

The Paulina Gretzky Memorial Award

To Paulina Gretzky for rocking the OutKast "So Fresh, So Clean" look.

