Golfers share best Halloween costumes, and Justin Thomas impersonator wins

Halloween has come and gone for us all, but we need to check in on how the golf world handled the holiday this year. There were Justin Thomas impersonators, Rickie Fowler look-alikes and a whole host of PGA Tour golfers (and their families) who showed out on Oct. 31 this year.

Let's jump in with some awards.

Best Impersonation

This kid's Justin Thomas is absolutely unbelievable!

Best Outcome

This kid dressed up as Rickie Fowler ... then got to meet Rickie Fowler.

When your nephew dresses up as #rickiefowler for Halloween & gets to meet his idol while trick or treating @RickieFowler pic.twitter.com/V2Zhq8X63s — Melissa Price (@irishinsf) November 1, 2017

Best Birds

Stewart Cink and his wife were a jailbird and a Big Bird. Amazing.

Big Bird and Jailbird. Haha! Happy Halloween. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/O0ocb1CN3V — Lisa Cink (@lisacink) November 1, 2017

Most Intense

Brandt Snedker and his wife were lights out with these costumes. I would also not want to cross them.

Happy Halloween from the Snedeker's 🎃🎃👻👻 pic.twitter.com/XSvyrgeqQh — mandy snedeker (@MandySnedeker) October 31, 2017

Cutest Family

It's not even close.

Second-Cutest Family

I loved this work here. Going the extra mile to get every aspect of a horse race involved. Next level.

Welcome to opening day at the Del Mar Race Track. Maybe we started a little young. #jockey #racehorse #fancyhatlady #posttrumpetguy A post shared by charley hoffman (@charleyhoffman) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

The "Not Sure What's Happening" Award

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke did something for Halloween. I'm still not sure what it was.

🦄 🙂 👻 A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

The Paulina Gretzky Memorial Award

To Paulina Gretzky for rocking the OutKast "So Fresh, So Clean" look.