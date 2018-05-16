Golfer's wife arrested for domestic violence, allegedly attacked him for bad Players round

Lucas Glover's wife was charged with domestic violence after an altercation at The Players Championship this weekend with Glover and his mother. According to the Associated Press, Krista Glover was arrested on Saturday night on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence battery and resisting arrest without violence. She was released the next day after posting bond and faces a May 31 court date.

"Everyone is fine," Lucas Glover said, confirming the news on Twitter. "Regrettably, although Krista was charged, we are comfortable that the judicial system is able to address what actually happened and Krista will be cleared in this private matter."

Per the AP, the arresting officer noted that Glover's mother, who declined to pursue charges, was allegedly attacked by Krista Glover after trying to intervene in an altercation between her son and daughter-in-law. Glover shot a 78 on Saturday, missing the 54-hole cut to advance to Sunday -- and that appears to be exactly what prompted the incident.

According to Golf Digest, which obtained documents from the St. John's County Sheriff's office, everything escalated when Glover's wife berated him for his poor round at The Players Championship over the weekend. She reportedly flung a plethora of verbal insults his way in addition to the physical violence, allegedly going so far as threatening to flee with the family and not allow him to see his children again.

The insanity doesn't end there, though. As she was being arrested, Mrs. Glover reportedly turned her anger toward police, resisting arrest as they were attempting to put her in the squad car. Authorities were kind enough to loosen her handcuffs in the car as they were transporting her, which turned out to be a terrible idea because she attempted to flee their custody. She was, of course, eventually detained once again.

"We are aware of the situation and Lucas informed us of his statement, which has since been posted to his Twitter account," the PGA Tour said in a statement. "Of course, we are here to provide support to Lucas and his family if needed; however, we are also respecting their request for privacy during this time."