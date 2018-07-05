Graeme McDowell misses out on British Open qualifier because airline lost his clubs

The professional golf life isn't all private jets and ease, contrary to the Instagram and Twitter accounts of some of the world's top stars. Graeme McDowell's week proved all of the above and more. McDowell was attempting to travel to an Open Championship qualifier in England after playing last week's French Open and before moving on to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

However, Air France lost his golf clubs along the way, and McDowell eventually had to pull out of the qualifier at St. Annes. McDowell sent several tweets and even an email or two regarding Air France but to no avail. They didn't get him his clubs until after the Tuesday qualifier.

Need assistance from @airfrance. Flew into Manchester last night from CDG and my golf clubs are untraceable. I have a 36 qualifier tomorrow for @TheOpen and really need my bag. Thanks in advance. #help — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

I have officially withdrawn from @TheOpen qualifying tomorrow at St Anne’s Old Links. I cannot give 100% without my own equipment which has been mishandled by @AirFrance and must turn my attention to @DDFIrishOpen this weekend. Thanks for all the support. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

"(I) spent most of the day on the phone with customer service Air France an Monday, which is frustrating to say the least," McDowell said on Wednesday. "Anyone that travels a lot, you know, you lose a suitcase from time to time, you lose a piece of luggage.

"We established they were in Paris on Monday, but couldn't establish when they were going to get to me. Just basically get in the queue, you're one of many people that have lost a bag and you'll wait your turn. Obviously had to pull the rip cord on The Open qualifier on Monday night, much to the world of Twitter's dismay. They couldn't quite understand why I couldn't just go borrow a set of clubs and go shoot 65, 65 and qualify for The Open, which I could have done, I suppose."

McDowell eventually got his clubs at 3 a.m. on Wednesday ahead of the Irish Open, and he correctly noted that he'll have other opportunities at both the Irish Open and Scottish Open next week to qualify for The Open. That's why he didn't go out and attempt to play 36 grueling holes without his own sticks on Tuesday. Still, it has to be frustrating for somebody who missed last year's Open as well.

"It was really the power of social media in the end," McDowell said. "If it wasn't for Twitter and the fact the story really gained a huge amount of momentum to where Air France's PR department had to call me and say, 'Listen, we have to sort this out for you,' the clubs would still be in Paris somewhere.

"Thankfully I was able to tweet that out there, look for help and gain momentum and got it sorted out. It was a frustrating one. The Open qualifier, the impact on that is one I thing. There was no guarantee to go there yesterday and qualify, anyway. It wasn't like it was a huge loss in the end."

McDowell shot a 1-under 71 on Thursday at the Irish Open, and he'll have to finish in the top 10 and be one of the top three (plus ties) that have not already qualified for The Open.