Greg Norman is in the news yet again. Seeking a special exemption into this year's Open Championship at St. Andrews, the 150th edition of the storied championship, the 67-year-old is speaking out after the R&A denied his request to join the field.

"I'm disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open," Norman told Golf Digest Australia. "I have been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year – twice."

After being made aware there would be no special exemptions into this year's Open, the Australian sent a letter to the R&A – the governing body which overlooks the Open – hoping to change their mind.

"We have replied to him. There is no change to our position," a spokesperson for the R&A confirmed to the magazine.

Norman initially made his desire to participate in the Open Championship public a couple weeks ago to NewsCorp Australia. The R&A was quick to issue a response, releasing a statement it would not be adding any exemptions to this year's Open.

"The entry terms and conditions for The Open stipulate that a champion must be aged 60 or under or have won the championship in the previous 10 years to be exempt from qualifying," the R&A stated in April. "That remains the case for The 150th Open and we have no plans for any additional exemptions."

This would have been Norman's first competitive tournament in just about 10 years and his first major championship since the 2009 Open, the year after he commanded the 54-hole lead and ultimately finished in a tie for third at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

The Home of Golf has been the unofficial send off point for prominent former Open champions, but not for Norman, who has confirmed he will not be taking part in an Open qualifier to gain entry into the championship.

Jack Nicklaus walked off into the sunset at St. Andrews in 2005, memorably making birdie on his final hole the year in which Tiger Woods raised his second claret jug. Tom Watson followed in Nicklaus' footsteps, albeit a decade later, rounding out his Open career in 2015.

Mark Calcavecchia will join Nicklaus and Watson in this respect later this summer, as the 61-year-old will play in his final Open. The 1989 Champion Golfer of the Year was set to conclude his Open Championship career at Royal St. George's in 2020 before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.