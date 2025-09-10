Greg Norman has officially stepped away from LIV Golf after serving the league in multiple roles since its inception, he announced on social media. Norman's contract with LIV expired at the end of August, and he was replaced as the league's CEO by Scott O'Neil at the beginning of the year.

"Together, we built a movement that changed the game globally. We created opportunities for both players and fans and broaden the ecosystem of golf," Norman wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. "We truly globalized the game and expanded golf's reach to fans around the world. We brought entertainment, innovation and private equity into golf (including to the PGA Tour) positioning the sport as an asset class. It's been an incredible chapter, and I'm so proud of what we accomplished. My commitment to do what was and still is, the right thing for golf, the players and fans never waivered."

Norman had long envisioned creating an alternative golf league that could possibly compete with the PGA Tour. In the 1990s, he tried to launch an international golf circuit, the World Golf Tour, but it never materialized.

Many notable PGA golfers, including five-time major winner and defending Masters champion Rory McIlroy, have been outspoken critics of Norman and LIV Golf, which is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. In 2024, Norman was allegedly denied access to the Masters and had to purchase a ticket on the secondary market. Norman -- a three-time Masters runner-up -- took in the tournament from the gallery.

While he will no longer be part of LIV Golf, Norman has other things that will keep him busy. Earlier this year, Norman was appointed to the organizing committee for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games, which will take place in his native Australia.

"As for what's next…stay tuned!" Norman wrote. "Exciting times ahead. Onward to the next adventure."

Norman, 70, is a two-time major winner who was ranked No. 1 in the world for 331 weeks, which is second to only Tiger Woods' 683 weeks as No. 1 in the OWGR.