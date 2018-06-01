Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz qualifies for U.S. Senior Open, John Elway misses out
Multiple former professional athletes attempted to qualify to play at the Broadmoor recently
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz, 51, qualified for the U.S. Senior Open with a 3-under 69 at Planterra Ridge Golf Club, where sectional qualifying was staged this week. Even though he made two bogeys over the final six holes, he still finished just one stroke out of being a medalist at the event and won a three-for-one playoff on the third hole.
Smoltz, somewhat incredibly, won the playoff even after making a double bogey on the third hole, and now he's on to the Broadmoor in Colorado from June 28-July 1 for the main event.
It seems unfair for a hall-of-fame player in one sport to have immense gifts in a different one, but that seems to be the case with Smoltz. And this isn't even his full-time job! Smoltz is a broadcaster for Fox and MLB Network's baseball coverage and still found the time to prepare for and compete in a U.S. Senior Open qualifier.
Another former professional also tried to qualify recently. Former Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway, 57, will serve as the honorary chairman for the event, but failed to qualify to play after shooting 80 in qualifying at the Broadmoor east course. He still finished in the top 18 but wasn't close to the 72 he would have needed to move on.
"I haven't been playing very well. I haven't been playing much, either," Elway told the Associated Press. "But it was fun to be out here and compete. It's a lot of work in that rough."
