Hero World Challenge 2018 odds: Tiger Woods projection from model that nailed four majors

The 2018 Hero World Challenge tees off this week from Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. Justin Rose enters as the Vegas favorite at 7-1 Hero World Challenge odds, followed closely by Dustin Johnson (8-1) and defending champion Rickie Fowler (9-1).

The proprietary computer model has been spot-on in the past couple of weeks as well. It was all over Bryson Dechambeau (12-1) winning the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, projecting him to finish on top of the leaderboard from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup.

The 2018 Hero World Challenge field is locked.

One huge shocker the model is calling for this week: Tiger Woods, a five-time champion of this event, stumbles and barely cracks the top 10.

Woods began his improbable comeback at this event last year. In fact, he didn't even rank inside the top 1,000 golfers in the world at the time. Now, after his stunning victory at the season-ending Tour Championship, Woods enters this week's tournament No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

However, Woods' last Hero World Challenge victory came in 2011 when the tournament was held in California. He also finished last season ranked 129th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (58.98), which could cause trouble this week at Albany Golf Club. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 9-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 16-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Finau earned a second-place finish at the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament earlier this season. He also enters the 2018 Hero World Challenge ranked in the top 10 in both scoring average (68.902) and driving distance (320.6), which should allow him to shoot a low score this week in the Bahamas.

The model says three additional golfers with odds of 12-1 or longer will make a strong run at title.

2018 Hero World Challenge odds:

Justin Rose 7-1

Dustin Johnson 8-1

Justin Thomas 9-1

Rickie Fowler 9-1

Tiger Woods 9-1

Bryson DeCahmbeau 10-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Jason Day 16-1

Tony Finau 16-1

Patrick Reed 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama 22-1

Alex Noren 25-1

Bubba Watson 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Gary Woodland 28-1

Keegan Bradley 33-1