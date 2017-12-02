Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods-Justin Thomas set for Round 4
We will get a repeat of the first round pairing of Big Cat and J.T.
The Hero World Challenge will end the way it began for Tiger Woods. Big Cat will be paired with Justin Thomas on Sunday in the final round of the event Woods is hosting.
Woods comes in on the heels of a 75 on Saturday. Thomas wasn't much better with a 74 of his own on a day where the average score rose to nearly 73. Still, it will be fun to see those two duke it out for the rights to finish in the top five on Sunday as Charley Hoffman tries to run away with the tournament.
There is a whole group of golfers bunched up at 7 under which means anything can happen in the middle of this leaderboard. That's good news for Woods after a down day on Saturday.
Here's a look at all the pairings and tee times for Sunday's final round.
Hero World Challenge tee times -- Sunday
All times Eastern
10:37 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson (+2), Brooks Koepka (+5)
10:48 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner (+1), Daniel Berger (+2)
10:59 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson (E), Alex Noren (E)
11:10 a.m. -- Tiger Woods (-4), Justin Thomas (-3)
11:21 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood (-7), Kevin Chappell (-4)
11:32 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar (-7), Hideki Matsuyama (-7)
11:43 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler (-7), Patrick Reed (-7)
11:54 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth (-9), Francesco Molinari (-8)
12:05 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman (-14), Justin Rose (-9)
-
