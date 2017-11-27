Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods with Justin Thomas in Round 1
The pairings are out, and the Bahamas should be jumping with so many elite golfers playing this week
Tiger Woods will make his return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week (not sure if you guys knew this), and he will be paired with Justin Thomas to kick things off on Thursday. It's one of several fascinating pairings in Round 1 on Thursday.
Others include Patrick Reed and Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth. This is as good of a field as this tournament has ever had with eight of the top 10 players in the world in attendance (only Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are not there).
Matsuyama is the defending champion as he beat Stenson by two at this course last year. All times Eastern.
Hero World Challenge tee times -- Thursday
11:10 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari
11:21 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappel
11:32 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger
11:43 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood
11:54 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren
12:05 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
12:16 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka
12:27 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler
12:38 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth
-
A look at Tiger's past comebacks
One of the best to ever play has been marred by stops and starts in the latter part of his...
-
Trump plays golf with Nicklaus
The POTUS made sure he got in a round with the best to ever play, no matter how you define...
-
Tiger says pain-free swing 'remarkable'
Big Cat is back, and he's feeling better than ever
-
Faxon: Woods driving it past D.J.
A round with the POTUS resulted in some interesting Big Cat news
-
Trump tees it up with Tiger, D.J.
The POTUS is getting a round in on Friday with two No. 1 players in the world
-
Tiger Woods 20-1 to win major in 2018
Big Cats odds are dropping as good news continues to come out of his camp
Add a Comment