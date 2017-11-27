Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods with Justin Thomas in Round 1

Tiger Woods will make his return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas this week (not sure if you guys knew this), and he will be paired with Justin Thomas to kick things off on Thursday. It's one of several fascinating pairings in Round 1 on Thursday.

Others include Patrick Reed and Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar and Jordan Spieth. This is as good of a field as this tournament has ever had with eight of the top 10 players in the world in attendance (only Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy are not there).

Matsuyama is the defending champion as he beat Stenson by two at this course last year. All times Eastern.

Hero World Challenge tee times -- Thursday

11:10 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari

11:21 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappel

11:32 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger

11:43 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

11:54 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren

12:05 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12:16 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

12:27 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler

12:38 p.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth