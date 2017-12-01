Hero World Challenge tee times, pairings: Woods-Matsuyama set for Round 3

One of the best in the world will get one of the best of all time in Round 3

After an exciting first two days at the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods will play with Hideki Matsuyama on Saturday in Round 3 in the Bahamas. Woods led by himself for a while on Friday before fading late with a bogey on his final hole. Still, his 137 total through two rounds is three better than No. 1 player in the world Dustin Johnson.

Woods will play with Matsuyama in the third-to-last group on Saturday. Matsuyama won this tournament last year in the middle of the biggest heater of his career, and he played well on Friday, firing a 66 with a bogey at the last.

All eyes will be on Big Cat, though, to see if he can keep this ride going. If he can somehow find a way to sneak into the top two and play in the final pairing on Sunday, boy, are we going to have a show on our hands.

Hero World Challenge tee times -- Saturday

11:47 a.m. -- Daniel Berger (+4), Brooks Koepka (+5)
11:58 a.m. -- Alex Noren (-2), Kevin Kisner (-2)
12:09 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson (-4), Henrik Stenson (-3)
12:20 p.m. -- Kevin Chappell (-6), Justin Thomas (-5)
12:31 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler (-7), Patrick Reed (-6)
12:42 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari (-7), Matt Kuchar (-7)
12:53 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama (-7), Tiger Woods (-7)
1:04 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood (-9), Justin Rose (-8)
1:15 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman (-12), Jordan Spieth (-9)

