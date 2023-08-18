Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn ahead of his second round at the 2023 BMW Championship citing a back injury. Entering the week 47th in the FedEx Cup standings, Matsuyama's early dismissal from the tournament means his 2022-23 PGA Tour campaign has officially come to an end.

Matsuyama's inability to qualify for the Tour Championship snaps a nine-year streak of playing in the postseason finale at East Lake Golf Club. The 2021 Masters champion had held the longest active streak among active players with Justin Thomas (7), Jon Rahm (6), Tony Finau (6) and Xander Schauffele (6) trailing him.

After winning twice in 2022, Matsuyama failed to enter the winner's circle in 2023 for the first time since 2020. The 31-year-old competed in 25 tournaments while collecting eight top-20 finishes and more withdrawals (2) than top fives (1). Matsuyama's lone top-five result came at the 2023 Players Championship where he shot 9 under over the weekend.

Despite enduring a disappointing season riddled with inconsistency and injury, Matsuyama will be in good standing for the eight signature events on the 2024 PGA Tour season where the top 50 in this year's FedEx Cup will qualify. The world No. 34 finished his St. Jude Championship by playing his final six holes in a 5-under fashion to climb from No. 57 to No. 47 in the FedEx Cup and punch his ticket into the big-money events next year.