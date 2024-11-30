Shopping for the golfer in your life can be a tedious task. Between gag gifts, the ever-evolving nature of golf equipment and a new clothing company emerging every week, the idea of picking the correct present for the upcoming holiday season can sound not only exhausting but intimidating.

That's where we come in. Below are a few of the favorite items that the CBS Sports golf team has been perusing or even using throughout the year. The beauty of many of the products listed are they are perfect not only for the upcoming golf season (depending where you live) but also for everyday use. Let's dive in.

Tyson Hoodie ($166 | Zero Restriction): Despite golf hoodies maintaining their staying power the last few years, I have found that finding a comfortable one is quite a difficult task. Some brands have loose-fitting wrists, others have small hoods that are awkward and plenty are better served away from the golf course. That's where Zero Restriction's Tyson Hoodie shines. It has some give around the waist so not to restrict your golf swing while also boasting fitted wrists and an actual hood that can be used for weather. While it is lightweight, it is also water repellent making it perfect for an array of conditions.

Zero Restriction

Loch Lomond Vest ($696 | B. Draddy): Most men only refresh their wardrobe during the holidays, and while the Loch Lomond Vest is a bit steep in terms of price, consider it a long-term investment. From the brand that outfitted both the U.S. and International teams at the 2024 Presidents Cup, the Loch Lomond Vest combines comfort and practicability. The suede material is soft to the touch while the baruffa merino rib side panels add a pop of color and texture. Most importantly, the design is timeless meaning this bad boy will still be getting put to good use when Christmas 2035 rolls around.

B. Draddy

DF3 L.A.B. Golf Putter ($449 | L.A.B. Golf): I am far from a gear head, but there is no denying the effectiveness of L.A.B. Golf putters. Standing for lie, angle and balance, L.A.B. putters allow golfers to deliver a square putter face at impact on a more consistent basis. Aesthetically, the product may leave some to be desired, but the results speak for themselves. My handicap is already trending lower just one month into the DF3 model being in my bag.

L.A.B. Golf

Stanley Mini Cooler ($100 | Stanley1913.com), Holiday Stay-Chill Growler Set ($125 | Stanley1913.com): Refreshing beverages of all types are mandatory on the course, and we have two tremendous options depending what you decide to bring along for your 18 holes. This mini cooler holds 10 cans, both snaps and zips closed, keeps your drinks cold for 12 hours and comes with a strap you can attach anywhere to your golf cart. If you choose to stop by a brewery on your way, the Stay-Chill Growler set is an awesome option to keep your cold ones, well, cold. With double-wall vacuum insulation, the 64-ounce growler will keep your beer chilled for up to 24 hours. It is is dishwasher safe with an easy-pour handle, and the set even comes with two stacking pint glasses that will fit perfeclty in cupholders. It's a particularly great gift this time of year.

Liquid Death Mountain Water 8-Pack ($12.47 | Amazon.com), Dead Billionaire ($15.48 | Amazon.com): If you choose the mini cooler -- or already have one of your own -- you will still need to fill it with some of those aforementioned refreshing beverages. Liquid Death may have a shocking name, but an ice cold can of its mountain water is as delicious as H2O gets. Seeking a bit more flavor? The Dead Billionaire is their take on an iced tea lemonade. Best of all? It only has 30 calories and 6 grams of sugar (from real agave) in a 19.2-ounce can. It doesn't get better than that.

Timberland Sunglasses (Approx. $82 | Online retailers): Midday tee times are no joke. You are likely wearing a hat on the course already, but as the sun beats down, protecting your eyes is just as important. Up step these Timberland sunglasses (model TB00006 74D pictured). Manufactured out of acetate, these shiny light brown (look orange) frames meet smoke polarized lenses to create a striking look for the course.