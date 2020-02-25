Honda Classic predictions, odds 2020: Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland picks from PGA insider

The PGA Tour moves to the East Coast for the start of the Florida swing, which tees off Thursday in Palm Beach Gardens at the 2020 Honda Classic. The 2020 Honda Classic field includes elite players like Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler, who are co-favorites along with Tommy Fleetwood at 12-1 in the latest 2020 Honda Classic odds.

Fowler won the event in 2017 and tied with Koepka as the runner-up last year, one stroke behind winner Keith Mitchell (80-1). Other 2020 Honda Classic contenders include Justin Rose and Gary Woodland, both at 22-1, Louis Oosthuizen (25-1), Viktor Hovland (28-1) and Jim Furyk and Rory Sabbatini at 80-1. Before making any 2020 Honda Classic picks, be sure to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Brooks Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, McIlroy and Xander Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top, and McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

He also knows what it takes to win at PGA National. In 2018, he had Justin Thomas among his best of the rest, noting "his game is getting better and he is ready to have a great week" even though he had missed the cut two of the previous three years. Thomas shot 68 on the final day and beat Luke List in a playoff for his eighth Tour victory. He also pegged Fowler as a player to watch in 2017, citing the Jupiter resident's familiarity with the conditions, and Fowler went 12 under to win by four strokes.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 Honda Classic picks.

Top 2020 Honda Classic expert picks

We can tell you Johnson wants no part of Justin Rose, even though the Englishman has played well in previous starts at PGA National. But he hasn't played there since 2015 and has struggled to string together more than two quality rounds. The 39-year-old is among the favorites this week and is ranked 13th in the world, but he is struggling in every part of his game. He's a player you'll want to fade this week.

Johnson has followed Koepka closely and knows the 29-year-old is not 100 percent as he deals with a knee injury. But he also knows the talent the world No. 3 possesses, and he saw Koepka's runner-up finish last year. The four-time major winner tied for 34th in his last event, shooting two rounds in the 60s at Pebble Beach but finishing even. He was fourth on Tour in scoring average (69.4) last year and will be trying to gear up for the Masters.

The golf stats guru also likes what he has seen from Hovland, who won last week in Puerto Rico and is considered to be a rising star. The 22-year-old is a U.S. Amateur champion and helped Oklahoma State win a national title before he turned pro in 2019. The young Norwegian went 20-under last week, including a round of 64, and drained a 30-foot birdie putt for his first Tour win. He is ninth on Tour in shots gained off the tee and 24th in scoring average (70.1).

How to make 2020 Honda Classic predictions

This week, Johnson is all over a massive long shot who has finished in the top 20 consistently in recent tournaments. This is a true sleeper pick who could pull off a stunning PGA Tour victory. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who wins the Honda Classic 2020? Where do Koepka and Hovland finish?

2020 Honda Classic odds

Tommy Fleetwood 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rickie Fowler 12-1

Justin Rose 22-1

Gary Woodland 22-1

Louis Oosthuizen 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Sung-Jae Im 30-1

Billy Horschel 30-1

Byeong Hun An 33-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Erik Van Rooyen 50-1

Charles Howell 50-1

J.T. Poston 60-1

Emiliana Grillo 66-1

Ryan Palmer 66-1

Russell Knox 66-1

Ian Poulter 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Kevin Streelman 66-1

Vaughn Taylor 66-1

Jason Kokrak 70-1

Wyndham Clark 70-1

Keith Mitchell 80-1

Charl Schwartzel 80-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Luke List 80-1

Matthew Wolff 80-1

Rory Sabbatini 80-1

Jim Furyk 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Jhonattan Vegas 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Bud Cauley 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Kurt Kitayama 90-1

Matthew NeSmith 90-1

Harry Higgs 90-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 100-1

Sam Burns 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Tom Lewis 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1