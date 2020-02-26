Honda Classic predictions, odds 2020: Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland picks from PGA insider

The PGA Tour is back in the States after a week south of the border, but it will be a different type of golf when the 2020 Honda Classic tees off Thursday at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens. After several weeks of poa annua greens and tree-lined fairways, golfers must navigate Bermuda greens and numerous hazards. The course has 78 bunkers, and water comes into play on 13 holes.

Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler, who tied for second last year, are among the favorites at 12-1 in the latest 2020 Honda Classic odds, while defending champion Keith Mitchell is at 80-1. Tommy Fleetwood also is at 12-1, and they will be joined in the 2020 Honda Classic field by Justin Rose and Gary Woodland (22-1) and phenoms Viktor Hovland (28-1) and Sung-Jae Im (30-1), among others. Before making any 2020 Honda Classic picks, be sure to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Brooks Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, McIlroy and Xander Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top, and McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

He also knows what it takes to win at PGA National. In 2018, he had Justin Thomas among his best of the rest, noting "his game is getting better and he is ready to have a great week" even though he had missed the cut two of the previous three years. Thomas shot 68 on the final day and beat Luke List in a playoff for his eighth Tour victory. He also pegged Fowler as a player to watch in 2017, citing the Jupiter resident's familiarity with the conditions, and Fowler went 12 under to win by four strokes.

Now, Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 Honda Classic picks.

Top 2020 Honda Classic expert picks

We can tell you Johnson wants no part of Justin Rose, even though the Englishman has played well in previous starts at PGA National. But he hasn't played there since 2015 and has struggled to string together more than two quality rounds. The 39-year-old is among the favorites this week and is ranked 13th in the world, but he is struggling in every part of his game. He's a player you'll want to fade this week.

Johnson has followed Fowler closely since he turned pro in 2009. Now 31 years old, the California native has won nine times worldwide, including the Honda Classic in 2017 and The Players in 2015. He has finished in the top 10 in two of his four events this season and was 14th on Tour last year in shots gained total, 24th in total driving efficiency and 15th in scoring average at just under 70.

Fowler will be playing in a group with Viktor Hovland the first two days, and Johnson has been keeping an eye on the rising star. The 22-year-old Hovland won last week in Puerto Rico and turned pro after winning the 2018 U.S. Amateur title. He tied for 32nd at the Masters and was 12th at the U.S. Open last year. The young Norwegian is ninth on Tour in shots gained off the tee this year and 24th in scoring average at 70.1

How to make 2020 Honda Classic predictions

This week, Johnson is all over a massive long shot who has finished in the top 20 consistently in recent tournaments. This is a true sleeper pick who could pull off a stunning PGA Tour victory. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who wins the Honda Classic 2020? Where do Fowler and Hovland finish? And which massive long shot is a must-back? Check out the odds below.

2020 Honda Classic odds

Tommy Fleetwood 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rickie Fowler 12-1

Justin Rose 22-1

Gary Woodland 22-1

Louis Oosthuizen 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Sung-Jae Im 30-1

Billy Horschel 30-1

Byeong Hun An 33-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Daniel Berger 33-1

Corey Conners 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Erik Van Rooyen 50-1

Charles Howell 50-1

J.T. Poston 60-1

Emiliana Grillo 66-1

Ryan Palmer 66-1

Russell Knox 66-1

Ian Poulter 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Lucas Glover 66-1

Kevin Streelman 66-1

Vaughn Taylor 66-1

Jason Kokrak 70-1

Wyndham Clark 70-1

Keith Mitchell 80-1

Charl Schwartzel 80-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Luke List 80-1

Matthew Wolff 80-1

Rory Sabbatini 80-1

Jim Furyk 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Jhonattan Vegas 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Bud Cauley 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Kurt Kitayama 90-1

Matthew NeSmith 90-1

Harry Higgs 90-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Russell Henley 100-1

Brendan Steele 100-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 100-1

Sam Burns 100-1

Denny McCarthy 100-1

Tom Lewis 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Patrick Rodgers 100-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1