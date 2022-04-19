John Daly has famously interacted with fans at the Hooters in Augusta, Georgia, during each Masters tournament since 1997. Now, the two-time major champion and his son are officially linked to the restaurant chain.

Hooters announced Tuesday it had signed Daly and John Daly II to multiyear endorsement deals. Daly II, a freshman golfer for Arkansas, is Hooters' first college athlete endorser under name, image and likeness (NIL).

"Hooters is thrilled to make our long-standing relationship with John (Daly) official and to enter an exciting new venture with Little John (Daly II) as our first NIL ambassador," Bruce Skala, Hooters of America senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "John's larger-than-life personality makes him an ideal representative of Hooters' fun-loving spirit, while Little John will promote our brand to the next generation as one of the next big names in golf. We are ecstatic to have the Dalys, fantastic golfers and great personalities, on board as spokespeople for Hooters, the definitive 19th hole."

The Dalys will participate in Hooters marketing activities and will promote the brand through social media as part of their deals. They'll also make appearances at Hooters and will wear Hooters-branded apparel at as many golf tournaments as possible. The NCAA prohibits Daly II and all other student-athletes from wearing branded apparel during its tournaments, so he can only do so at certain amateur events, unlike his father.

Daly II signed the Hooters deal after playing only one collegiate tournament: last October's Blessings Collegiate Invitational. The Clearwater, Florida, native placed 49th in that event after posting rounds of 83, 68 and 78.

Two months after his college debut, Daly II won the PNC Championship in record-setting fashion alongside Daly. The father-son duo claimed victory with a 36-hole total of 27-under 117, a stroke better than the tournament's previous scoring record set by Davis Love III and Dru Love in 2018.

Daly II and Daly, a 55-year old who also played at Arkansas, will now take their partnership from the golf course to the business world.

"Hooters is the ideal place for me to go and unwind after a long day on the course or in the classroom, so I am honored to be chosen as an ambassador for the iconic brand," Daly II said. "I have seen my father's great relationship with Hooters over the years, and I am proud to continue my family's association with this iconic brand."