Houston Open odds 2018: Picks from the model that predicted Alex Noren's WGC run

The PGA Tour heads to Texas this week for the 2018 Houston Open, the final tournament before the Masters. Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth are Vegas co-favorites at 10/1, followed closely by Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson at 12/1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Alex Noren's surprising run at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last week. Noren, a 30/1 long shot, was in the top 10 in their projection. The result: Noren surged past Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith in the opening two rounds and then shocked Justin Thomas in the consolation match, ultimately finishing third.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Houston Open this week: Matt Kuchar, a 33/1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kuchar finished outside the top 25 in four straight events heading into the WGC-Match Play, but played some of his best golf of the season last week and finished in the top 10.

The PGA Tour veteran now has two top-10 finishes this 2018 season, including a strong fifth-place run at the Phoenix Open in February. Look for him to carry his momentum from last week and make a run at the Houston Open.

Another curveball: Daniel Berger, who was in the top five in the Houston Open last year and has the sixth-best Vegas odds, doesn't even finish in the top 10. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Berger is in the top 40 of the Official World Golf Rankings, but doesn't have a top-10 finish in an official PGA Tour event all year. He also struggled mightily at the WGC-Match Play last week, finishing 59th. There are far better values than the 25/1 odds that Berger is getting.

Justin Rose 10/1

Jordan Spieth 10/1

Rickie Fowler 10/1

Henrik Stenson 12/1

Phil Mickelson 12/1

Daniel Berger 25/1

Russell Henley 25/1

Luke List 33/1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 33/1

Tony Finau 33/1

Matt Kuchar 33/1

Steve Stricker 33/1

Byeong Hun An 40/1

Charles Howell III 40/1

Thomas Pieters 40/1