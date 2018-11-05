How a hockey stunt almost derailed Bryson DeChambeau's fourth win of 2018

Bryson DeChambeau won for the fourth time in 2018 on Sunday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas. But it almost never happened because of a hockey stunt gone awry (of all things!). DeChambeau was a guest of the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday evening, and he wound up some device that created a siren noise in the arena as the Golden Knights defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0.

Bryson DeChambeau.....



Ringing sirens one day



Winning the Shriners Open the next



🙌👏 @b_dechambeau pic.twitter.com/1TWr7awKxD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 5, 2018

It did not go as well as he would have liked.

"I went a little too hard on the air horn or what do you call it? I think that's what it's called," said DeChambeau after shooting a 66 in the final round at TPC Summerlin to win by one over Patrick Cantlay.

"Yeah, and I ripped part my hand off, which is nice. So, no, it was all good though. It's all right here. It's fine. I mean, just hurt every shot, but it was all right. But hey, I gave that thing a whirl and got the crowd pumped up for the third [period] and they went on to win. More power to them and more power to me I guess. I won this week too, today, so it's not a bad deal."

It could have actually been a bad deal, though, which DeChambeau insinuated.

"I was freaking out," he said. "I actually put Nu-Skin on it this morning and it dried up and dried my hands too quickly. Then I opened my hand and it cracked and split.

"So now I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really in some doo-doo.' Not in a good place. Essentially tried to put some lotion on just to moisturize it a little bit again. We did that and it started feeling better, and then the guys at the player performance center were able to wrap me up pretty nicely.

"It was manageable. Every time I clenched my fist a little bit too hard or hit a shot that was a little bit too steep, I definitely felt a pull on it."

It didn't keep him from clenching it one final time on the 16th green as he delivered what would eventually be the knockout blow to Cantlay on this 58-foot eagle putt. All in all, though, Sunday was not exactly a tally mark in the "golfers are athletes" category.