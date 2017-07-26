How Jordan Spieth compares to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods after Open win

I wrote a little bit yesterday about the path Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy are on for a collision at the PGA Championship next month, but it's worth considering the major championship path Spieth himself is on.

The measuring sticks are obviously Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, and to this point, Spieth is keeping pace with both of them from an age standpoint. Here is a look at their total majors by age and what Spieth has to do over the next 10 years to match the two best ever. I threw McIlroy in as a measuring stick for Spieth in this generation.

Pretty interesting, right? On his 24th birthday this week, Spieth has three majors. On their 24th birthdays, Woods had two, McIlroy had two and Nicklaus had three. But then Woods took off after that and had eight (!) by his 27th birthday.

The most intriguing part of all of this to me is that Spieth has a more sustainable, repeatable swing than Woods ever did. Woods was obviously far more talented, but he also always had a violent movement that was going to cause trouble down the road. Spieth does not.

Let's look at majors won per majors played as a professional. That's where Woods really shines (especially considering he won his first major ever as a pro).

Spieth is keeping pace with McIlroy thus far. Both lag pretty far behind the preposterous paces Woods and Nicklaus set. Of course, both play in a more competitive era than Woods and Nicklaus ever played in.

It's a bit of a bummer to see those lines plateau for Woods. He was tracking to pretty easily upend Nickalus' all-time number of 18. Also, it's crazy to me that it took Nicklaus nearly 100 majors played to get there. That's a quarter century of playing majors, and he played for more than a decade after that in the four big ones.

Spieth has a long way to go, obviously, but it's pretty clear that he's trending on an all-time pace alongside McIlroy. To me, the number for both of them to get to is 10. If you get to 10 in the most competitive era ever in golf, that's the stuff of legend.

And Quail Hollow in two weeks might be a harbinger for the next 10 years. I can't wait to see if Spieth tacks on another one for the career Grand Slam or if McIlroy vaporizes him as they head toward 2018. Either way, the primes of their careers are on deck, and I'm here for every last time they tee it up.