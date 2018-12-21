How Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and more have fared in the last 32 majors

A look at how golf's superstars stack up when it matters 'most'

It's the end of December, which means that the new golf year is right around the corner. But it also means that there's not a lot going on right now. Because of that, I wanted to pull the scope back and look at the bigger picture to see what golfers have done this decade at major championships.

Majors are what matters most, right? It makes them both incredibly difficult to win and also a tad overrated. But regardless of how you feel about their position in golf as a whole, it's undeniable that everyone in golf covets them at the highest level.

So who has had the most success following through on that covetousness? It depends on how you look at it. There are innumerable ways to measure success in golf, but today I wanted to look at three of them: Percentage of cuts made, percentage of top 10s and percentage of wins.

The first is probably the least desired among golf's elite. Making cuts is fine, but it's contending (and winning) that gets the juices flowing. Still, making cuts at majors is no small thing, and only one golfer has made every single one he's played at majors going back to the 2011 Masters (the last eight years).

Percentage of Cuts Made

Min. 16 starts (half of them)

RankPlayerMajorsCuts MadePercentage
1

Steve Stricker

23

23

100

2

Brooks Koepka

20

18

90

3

Adam Scott

32

28

88

4

Lee Westwood

29

25

86

5

Hideki Matsuyama

25

21

84

6

Jason Day

31

26

84

6

Matt Kuchar

31

26

84

8

Jordan Spieth

24

20

83

9

Henrik Stenson

28

23

82

10

Rickie Fowler

32

26

81

10 Zach Johnson 32 26 81

The usual suspects here. What's pretty interesting is that you've got five guys who have never won a major -- and probably five of the better players in the last few decades who have never won one. I suppose that makes sense, but it makes the reality of never having lifted a trophy that much more bitter.

Percentage of Top 10s

Min. 16 starts (half of them)

RankPlayerMajorsTop 10sPercentage
1

Rory McIlroy

31

14

45

2

Jason Day

31

13

42

3

Dustin Johnson

29

12

41

4

Adam Scott

32

13

41

5

Brooks Koepka

20

8

40

6

Jordan Spieth

24

9

38

7

Justin Rose

32

10

31

8

Tiger Woods

20

6

30

9

Matt Kuchar

31

9

29

10

Henrik Stenson

28

8

29

No surprises here, but certainly a reminder that even though McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014, he's still been involved in more of them than anyone else. It's also sort of incredible that Tiger is on this list considering he's barely played since 2011.

Percentage of Wins

Min. 16 majors played (half of them)

RankPlayerMajorsWinsPercentage
1

Brooks Koepka

20

3

15

2

Rory McIlroy

31

4

13

3

Jordan Spieth

24

3

13

4

Bubba Watson

32

2

6

5

Patrick Reed

20

1

5

6

Darren Clarke

21

1

5

7

Danny Willett

22

1

5

This is a pretty weird list highlighted by maybe the three best golfers in the world ... and a few of the not best. I cut the list at seven because it essentially became a contest of which of the one-time winners had played in the fewest majors. The biggest takeaway here? Four golfers -- McIlroy, Spieth, Koepka and Watson -- have accounted for 12 of the last 32 majors while the other 20 have been won by 20 different guys.

