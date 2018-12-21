How Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and more have fared in the last 32 majors

It's the end of December, which means that the new golf year is right around the corner. But it also means that there's not a lot going on right now. Because of that, I wanted to pull the scope back and look at the bigger picture to see what golfers have done this decade at major championships.

Majors are what matters most, right? It makes them both incredibly difficult to win and also a tad overrated. But regardless of how you feel about their position in golf as a whole, it's undeniable that everyone in golf covets them at the highest level.

So who has had the most success following through on that covetousness? It depends on how you look at it. There are innumerable ways to measure success in golf, but today I wanted to look at three of them: Percentage of cuts made, percentage of top 10s and percentage of wins.

The first is probably the least desired among golf's elite. Making cuts is fine, but it's contending (and winning) that gets the juices flowing. Still, making cuts at majors is no small thing, and only one golfer has made every single one he's played at majors going back to the 2011 Masters (the last eight years).

Percentage of Cuts Made

Min. 16 starts (half of them)

Rank Player Majors Cuts Made Percentage 1 Steve Stricker 23 23 100 2 Brooks Koepka 20 18 90 3 Adam Scott 32 28 88 4 Lee Westwood 29 25 86 5 Hideki Matsuyama 25 21 84 6 Jason Day 31 26 84 6 Matt Kuchar 31 26 84 8 Jordan Spieth 24 20 83 9 Henrik Stenson 28 23 82 10 Rickie Fowler 32 26 81 10 Zach Johnson 32 26 81

The usual suspects here. What's pretty interesting is that you've got five guys who have never won a major -- and probably five of the better players in the last few decades who have never won one. I suppose that makes sense, but it makes the reality of never having lifted a trophy that much more bitter.

Percentage of Top 10s

Min. 16 starts (half of them)

Rank Player Majors Top 10s Percentage 1 Rory McIlroy 31 14 45 2 Jason Day 31 13 42 3 Dustin Johnson 29 12 41 4 Adam Scott 32 13 41 5 Brooks Koepka 20 8 40 6 Jordan Spieth 24 9 38 7 Justin Rose 32 10 31 8 Tiger Woods 20 6 30 9 Matt Kuchar 31 9 29 10 Henrik Stenson 28 8 29

No surprises here, but certainly a reminder that even though McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014, he's still been involved in more of them than anyone else. It's also sort of incredible that Tiger is on this list considering he's barely played since 2011.

Percentage of Wins

Min. 16 majors played (half of them)

Rank Player Majors Wins Percentage 1 Brooks Koepka 20 3 15 2 Rory McIlroy 31 4 13 3 Jordan Spieth 24 3 13 4 Bubba Watson 32 2 6 5 Patrick Reed 20 1 5 6 Darren Clarke 21 1 5 7 Danny Willett 22 1 5

This is a pretty weird list highlighted by maybe the three best golfers in the world ... and a few of the not best. I cut the list at seven because it essentially became a contest of which of the one-time winners had played in the fewest majors. The biggest takeaway here? Four golfers -- McIlroy, Spieth, Koepka and Watson -- have accounted for 12 of the last 32 majors while the other 20 have been won by 20 different guys.