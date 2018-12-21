How Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and more have fared in the last 32 majors
A look at how golf's superstars stack up when it matters 'most'
It's the end of December, which means that the new golf year is right around the corner. But it also means that there's not a lot going on right now. Because of that, I wanted to pull the scope back and look at the bigger picture to see what golfers have done this decade at major championships.
Majors are what matters most, right? It makes them both incredibly difficult to win and also a tad overrated. But regardless of how you feel about their position in golf as a whole, it's undeniable that everyone in golf covets them at the highest level.
So who has had the most success following through on that covetousness? It depends on how you look at it. There are innumerable ways to measure success in golf, but today I wanted to look at three of them: Percentage of cuts made, percentage of top 10s and percentage of wins.
The first is probably the least desired among golf's elite. Making cuts is fine, but it's contending (and winning) that gets the juices flowing. Still, making cuts at majors is no small thing, and only one golfer has made every single one he's played at majors going back to the 2011 Masters (the last eight years).
Percentage of Cuts Made
Min. 16 starts (half of them)
|Rank
|Player
|Majors
|Cuts Made
|Percentage
|1
Steve Stricker
23
23
100
|2
Brooks Koepka
20
18
90
|3
Adam Scott
32
28
88
|4
Lee Westwood
29
25
86
|5
Hideki Matsuyama
25
21
84
|6
Jason Day
31
26
84
|6
Matt Kuchar
31
26
84
|8
Jordan Spieth
24
20
83
|9
Henrik Stenson
28
23
82
|10
Rickie Fowler
32
26
81
|10
|Zach Johnson
|32
|26
|81
The usual suspects here. What's pretty interesting is that you've got five guys who have never won a major -- and probably five of the better players in the last few decades who have never won one. I suppose that makes sense, but it makes the reality of never having lifted a trophy that much more bitter.
Percentage of Top 10s
Min. 16 starts (half of them)
|Rank
|Player
|Majors
|Top 10s
|Percentage
|1
Rory McIlroy
31
14
45
|2
Jason Day
31
13
42
|3
Dustin Johnson
29
12
41
|4
Adam Scott
32
13
41
|5
Brooks Koepka
20
8
40
|6
Jordan Spieth
24
9
38
|7
Justin Rose
32
10
31
|8
Tiger Woods
20
6
30
|9
Matt Kuchar
31
9
29
|10
Henrik Stenson
28
8
29
No surprises here, but certainly a reminder that even though McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014, he's still been involved in more of them than anyone else. It's also sort of incredible that Tiger is on this list considering he's barely played since 2011.
Percentage of Wins
Min. 16 majors played (half of them)
|Rank
|Player
|Majors
|Wins
|Percentage
|1
Brooks Koepka
20
3
15
|2
Rory McIlroy
31
4
13
|3
Jordan Spieth
24
3
13
|4
Bubba Watson
32
2
6
|5
Patrick Reed
20
1
5
|6
Darren Clarke
21
1
5
|7
Danny Willett
22
1
5
This is a pretty weird list highlighted by maybe the three best golfers in the world ... and a few of the not best. I cut the list at seven because it essentially became a contest of which of the one-time winners had played in the fewest majors. The biggest takeaway here? Four golfers -- McIlroy, Spieth, Koepka and Watson -- have accounted for 12 of the last 32 majors while the other 20 have been won by 20 different guys.
-
Best golfers with no major going to 2019
With the calendar flipping it's time to look at who's still looking for big trophy No. 1
-
Tiger Woods in top 10 of richest celebs
Big Cat is moving closer to being worth $1 billion
-
Nicklaus comments on Tiger's 2018 swing
The Golden Bear talks about the Big Cat
-
2019 golf holiday gift guide
From golf balls to hats to rangefinders, let this help point you in the right direction this...
-
Why isn't Brooks Koepka more beloved?
After two U.S. Opens and a PGA Championship, embracing Koepka should feel more natural than...
-
What to know for golf in 2019
A look at the new events, rules and money in place for 2019 and beyond