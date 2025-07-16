The 2025 Open Championship tees off Thursday from Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Amrin, Northern Ireland, the final major of the 2025 calendar year. The Open 2025, also known as the British Open 2025, was last played at this course in 2019 when Shane Lowry captured the Claret Jug. Lowry is +3500 at DraftKings Sportsbook to emerge victorious on this course. For anyone wondering how to bet the Open Championship 2025 or where to bet the Open Championship 2025, sportsbooks are offering plenty of sports betting promotions for the year's final major.

Lowry comes into this year's British Open as the defending champion on the course, but world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +450 favorite at DraftKings. Rory McIlroy, who is returning to his home country for this event, is behind Scheffler at +750. Jon Rahm (+1200), Bryson DeChambeau (+2200) and 2024 Open champion Xander Schauffele (+2200) round out the top five.

For those looking to back more than one golfer, the double chance and triple chance markets offer potential value. Backing either Scheffler or McIlroy to win is priced at +240, while adding Rahm to that mix brings the odds to +170. Lowry cannot be paired with Scheffler and McIlroy, but bettors can get him with McIlroy and Collin Morikawa (+3500) at +450. Similar, Schaffele can't be paired with Scheffler and McIlroy, but is in a trio with McIlroy and Morikawa at +450.

