The final major of the year has arrived, with the 2025 Open Championship teeing off on Thursday morning at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland. This course last hosted the event in 2019, when Shane Lowry won in front of his home fans. He is a 35-1 longshot in the 2025 Open Championship odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +450 favorite.

Rory McIlroy became one of six men to complete the career grand slam earlier this season, but he has not won an event since the Masters. His best showing came last week at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished T2 behind Chris Gotterup. McIlroy is hoping to avenge a poor showing at Royal Portrush in 2019, as he had a quadruple bogey on the first hole and wound up missing the cut.

DraftKings has McIlroy as a hefty -900 favorite to make the cut this year and +475 to miss the cut. Scheffler is a whopping -1800 favorite to make the cut as he eyes another strong showing. The World No. 1 has eight wins and 12 additional top-10 finishes in his last 25 starts, including a PGA Championship victory.

Scheffler has not finished better than T7 in his four Open Championship appearances, but he is still the +450 favorite atop the PGA odds board. His first round over/under score is 69.5, with the Under listed at -150. DraftKings has either Scheffler or McIlroy to win at +240.

There is also a market without Scheffler and McIlroy, where Jon Rahm is the +900 favorite. Other Open Championship contenders in that market include Bryson DeChambeau (+1600), Xander Schauffele (+1800) and Tommy Fleetwood (+2000). Schauffele is the defending champion, but he has not won a tournament since that event.

