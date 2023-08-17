CBS Sports Network will air a new installment of 'Up and Down: Life on the APGA Tour' this Wednesday night. The series provides a behind-the-scenes look at several different players on the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour, which helps minority golfers prepare to compete on the PGA Tour as they further their golf career.

The new special will premiere on CBS Sports Network at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and will "follow five golfers as they embark on their professional and personal pursuits." The APGA Tour was established in 2010 with the goal of increasing diversity in golf by helping African American and other minority players get ready to play on the PGA Tour.

This installment of the show will follow five different golfers as they try to achieve their PGA Tour dreams. John Baptiste Hakizimana, Joseph Dent, Wyatt Worthington, Aaron Grimes and Troy Taylor II will all be featured on the show.

Hakizimana is a Nigerian player who grew up playing golf with a stick and a rock. Hakizimana immigrated to the United States after losing his father and three siblings as a child, and he has overcome that immense tragedy to play the sport he loves professionally.

Dent is the son of former PGA Tour pro Jim Dent Sr., and he is trying to follow in his father's footsteps by breaking into the tour himself.

Worthington is one of the best players on the APGA Tour, and the show will follow him as he tries to make the 2023 PGA Championship cut after missing out in 2022.

Grimes hails from Compton, Calif., and in addition to reaching new heights in his golfing career, he also has a personal mission of refurbishing his hometown golf course in hopes of growing the game within his community.

Taylor II played golf at Michigan State and seems like a promising player on the APGA Tour. The show will feature Taylor II, his father and former Ohio State basketball player Troy Taylor, and ex-NBA star Clark Kellogg as the three friends play a round of golf while discussing the importance of diversity on the course.

How to watch 'Up and Down: Life on the APGA Tour'

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 23

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network