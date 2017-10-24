HSBC Champions 2017 picks, field: DJ, Matsuyama, Mickelson show up in China

After a successful Malaysia-Korea showing, the PGA Tour goes to China for the third leg of its Asian swing. The first WGC event of the 2017-18 season is already here, and because of that, several stars are popping up this week in Shanghai. And I do mean popping up.

I can’t even deal with this photo… pic.twitter.com/rM1SR25rZn — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) October 24, 2017

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: WGC-HSBC Champions | Where: Shanghai, China | When: Oct. 25-29

Field, odds

Dustin Johnson: 8-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 9-1

Jason Day: 16-1

Jon Rahm: 18-1

Marc Leishman: 18-1

Brooks Koepka: 20-1

Justin Rose: 20-1

Paul Casey: 20-1

Field strength: B+

It would have been much stronger had new world No. 3 Justin Thomas hopped on over after playing the CIMB Classic and CJ Cup at Nine Bridges consecutively. I understand why he's not playing (he said his tank is on empty after a long year), but this event isn't what it could be if guys like him, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy were there.

Three stories to watch

1. Weird WGC streak: Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama have won the last five WGC events dating back to last July. Johnson won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Matsuyama won the WGC-HSBC Champions. Johnson won the WGC-Mexico Championship and WGC-Dell Match Play. Finally, Matsuyama won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2017. Can they stretch it to six? That's a fun subplot to the action this week.

2. Marc Leishman's heater: He's playing the best golf of his life at a time when few are paying attention. Following his win at the BMW Championship at the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Leishman lost in a playoff last week to Thomas in Korea. He could legitimately establish himself as a top 10 player in the world before the calendar flips to 2018, and that would be fitting because right now he's swinging like it.

3. Phil Mickelson's fall: After a terrific showing at the Safeway Open earlier this month, I'm intrigued by what Mickelson does this week. He's coming off a season that was not great by his standards, and yet he always seems as capable as ever of winning any event. He hasn't been here since 2013, but he's won here before (2009). There have been crazier outcomes than Lefty taking his first win since the 2013 Open this week.

Past winners

2016: Hideki Matsuyama

2015: Russell Knox

2014: Bubba Watson

2013: Dustin Johnson

2012: Ian Poulter

This tournament prolonged Matsuyama's insane stretch last year and was part of the ongoing five-WGC streak him and Johnson are on. Let's look at the picks this week.

Winner: Ross Fisher might be an unlikely name this week, but he's been tremendous at this event in recent years. He has top-six finishes in each of the last two years and has been lights out on the European Tour of late with runners up at the Italian Open and Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Odds: 25-1

Top 10: Hideki Matsuyama did not inspire me at the end of the PGA Tour season. However, he bounced back strong with a top 10 at the CIMB Classic, and I think he'll be a worthy defender in Shanghai this year. Odds: 9-1

Sleeper: Patrick Cantlay is a fun play this week. It would be pretty interesting if, like Justin Thomas before him, Cantlay got his first PGA Tour win overseas in the middle of the night here in the United States. He has top 10 player in the world written all over him. This would be a pretty fantastic start for that to come to fruition. Odds: 40-1