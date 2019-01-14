Invitations roll in for women competing in inaugural Augusta National event

Every winter is marked by professional golfers getting their either on-time or slightly late Christmas presents. They arrive from the good folks of Augusta National, and they are nothing more than a piece of paper in an envelope. But for those mens' professional golfers, they are everything. This year it was actually Eddie Pepperell's dad who has had the best reaction so far.

But now men on the pro side aren't going to be the only ones because, for the first time ever, the Augusta National Women's Amateur will take place on the grounds at Augusta National the week before the Masters.

Those invitations started going out to the ladies this week, and we got several fun social media videos and photos out of it from the participants. Most of them were some variation of the women invited simply opening their (possibly life-changing?) invite, but the videos and tweets were strangely enthralling as many of us wonder what it would be like to receive one of these ourselves.

So happy about my invite to play in the @anwagolf in April I can’t wait!!🤩 #ANWAGolf pic.twitter.com/yPGY9Fddi4 — Lily May Humphreys❤️ (@lilymaygolf) January 10, 2019

Several of the women also posted photos of themselves playing at a young age or even attending the Masters at Augusta National.

If you told me as a little girl that I’d be competing at Augusta National, I would’ve been shocked! I’m so beyond blessed to be among the first women to compete at Augusta National. I’m so excited and grateful for this opportunity! Thank you @anwagolf ! #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/EME1xmsBLS — Kaitlyn Papp (@kaitpapp17) January 11, 2019

Have always dreamed of playing at Augusta National... and now that has become a reality. Thank you so much @anwagolf for making this possible #TGBTG pic.twitter.com/nutXEK7E9T — Erica Shepherd (@ericashepherd35) January 11, 2019

Lucy Li, who is in the middle of a weird, amateur-related possible scandal with Apple that could affect her amateur status, did receive an invitation.

There are five different ways to qualify for the Augusta National Women's Amateur and 54 holes of play will take place in two blocks. The first will be 36 holes of stroke play at nearby Champions Retreat Golf Club on April 3-4 before a cut and the final 18 holes at Augusta National. The field of 72 will be cut to 30 after 36 holes.