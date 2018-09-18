Iowa State golf star found stabbed to death on course, suspect arrested and charged
A 22-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Celia Barquin Arozamena
Collin Daniel Richards, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 22-year-old Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena. Barquin Arozamena, who was found dead Monday night at a golf course per The Des Moines Register, was the reigning Big 12 champion and Iowa State's Athlete of the Year. According to The Register, Barquin Arozamena was found at the Coldwater Links golf course in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State Women's Golf tweeted a statement from the Athletic Director after Arozamena was found.
Iowa State president Wendy Wintersteen also released a statement regarding Arozamena's death.
With her college eligibility up, Arozamena played in the U.S. Women's Open of the LPGA Tour in June. The team withdrew from the East and West Match Play tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to return to Iowa. It would have played for the tournament title on Tuesday.
"We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life," Iowa State women's golf coach Christie Martens said in a release via CBS News.
-
2018 Tour Championship odds, top picks
Our advanced computer model simulated next week's 2018 Tour Championship 10,000 times
-
Ranking each of the FedEx Cups
From Jim Furyk's backwards hat to Bill Haas' insane shot, this is how I rank the FedEx Cup...
-
Bae gets first win after military stint
Bae is back on the PGA Tour after his win in Idaho
-
Superlatives for 2018 Tour Championship
Tiger Woods will play the season finale for the first time in five years, and he has a lot...
-
Tiger's season without win has rocked
Big Cat hasn't won, but that doesn't mean 2018 has been a failure on any level
-
Colleagues think Woods will win major
Big Cat to 15? Most of these 59 golfers think so