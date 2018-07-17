Irish comedian Conor Moore nails impersonations of 2018 British Open golfers
This guy's impersonations of Open Championship golfers are unfathomably good
Comedian Conor Moore is back at it for the 2018 Open Championship with impressions of Ian Poulter, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy among others. Moore also did this for the 2018 Masters, and it was just as fantastic.
His facial expressions, tone of voice and the content of what he actually says are all absolutely unbelievable. I think my favorite is probably the Poulter impression, just because of how on the nose it is. But his voice sounds so similar to those of McIlroy and Garcia, too.
Now all we need is these guys commenting on Moore's impersonations of themselves as they watch them. I guarantee most -- if not all -- of them have seen this or the Masters video, and they probably all love it.
