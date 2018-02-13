Is Bubba Watson serious about possible Genesis Open WD to play NBA celebrity game?

Watson is more concerned about playing small forward than rolling at Riviera

Things have apparently gotten serious between Bubba Watson and the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Watson tweeted last week that he was selected to a team that will be comprised of Jamie Foxx, Paul Pierece, Common and Jason Williams. The squad will be coached by ESPN's Katie Nolan along with Pierce and Common (who will serve as player-coaches).

The game is on Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET, which is 4 p.m. PT. There's one problem: Watson is slated to play the Genesis Open on Thursday and Friday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. 

The celeb game is nearby Riviera, but there could be some scheduling difficulties depending on weather and tee times. Staples Center is just 18 miles away, but it could take up to 45 or 50 minutes to get there depending on traffic. Tee times have not been announced yet.

However, Watson told Golf Digest (possibly tongue in cheek?) that he's prepared to WD from a tournament where he's the two-time winner to play in the basketball game. 

"I really don't want to pull out of L.A., but I will pull out if I have to," Watson told Digest. "I will no-show because I am definitely showing up at the [arena]. That I'm not worried about."

So, uh, hopefully it doesn't come to that, but this tournament experienced a ton of rain last year, and that could put a kink in Watson's plans to become a three-time winner. Watson also withdrew from this event in 2017.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories