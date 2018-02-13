Is Bubba Watson serious about possible Genesis Open WD to play NBA celebrity game?

Things have apparently gotten serious between Bubba Watson and the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Watson tweeted last week that he was selected to a team that will be comprised of Jamie Foxx, Paul Pierece, Common and Jason Williams. The squad will be coached by ESPN's Katie Nolan along with Pierce and Common (who will serve as player-coaches).

The game is on Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET, which is 4 p.m. PT. There's one problem: Watson is slated to play the Genesis Open on Thursday and Friday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

The celeb game is nearby Riviera, but there could be some scheduling difficulties depending on weather and tee times. Staples Center is just 18 miles away, but it could take up to 45 or 50 minutes to get there depending on traffic. Tee times have not been announced yet.

However, Watson told Golf Digest (possibly tongue in cheek?) that he's prepared to WD from a tournament where he's the two-time winner to play in the basketball game.

"I really don't want to pull out of L.A., but I will pull out if I have to," Watson told Digest. "I will no-show because I am definitely showing up at the [arena]. That I'm not worried about."

So, uh, hopefully it doesn't come to that, but this tournament experienced a ton of rain last year, and that could put a kink in Watson's plans to become a three-time winner. Watson also withdrew from this event in 2017.