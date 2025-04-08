For the fifth time in the last 11 playings of the Masters, Tiger Woods will be sitting on the sidelines. The five-time green jacket winner will not tee it up in the 89th Masters this week at Augusta National as he continues to recover from a ruptured Achilles, an injury he announced during the week of The Players Championship.

Woods was ramping up his preparations for the year's first major championship when he sustained the injury. He was last seen in competitive action during the inaugural season of his simulator golf league, TGL. Tiger had originally committed to the field at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines but withdrew three days later as he was still recovering from the passing of his mother.

Before that, Woods's last start on the PGA Tour came at the 2024 Open where he missed the cut.

Watch all four rounds of the 2025 Masters with expanded coverage from CBS Sports. It starts Thursday with Masters Live as we follow the best in the world across Featured Groups, Amen Corner and holes 15 & 16. Watch those streams live across Paramount+, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App with extended broadcast coverage Saturday and Sunday from 12-2 p.m. on Paramount+ and 2-7 p.m. on CBS.

Last year at the Masters, the 15-time major champion added another entry next to his name in the history books simply by making the cut. Woods extended his consecutive made cuts streak at Augusta National to 24, surpassing the record he previously shared with Fred Couples and Gary Player.

Woods played alongside amateur Neal Shipley in the final round of the 2024 Masters and ultimately finished last among those who made the cut in the tournament.

Since sustaining significant lower body injuries from a single-car accident in February 2021, Woods has played in 10 official PGA Tour events. He made his return at the 2022 Masters where he surprised with an opening 71 before backtracking over the weekend. He made the cut once again in 2023 but was forced to withdraw before the start of the third round due to an ankle injury.

The 49-year-old has not seen weekend action away from the confines of Augusta National since the 2023 Genesis Invitational, which he finished T45.