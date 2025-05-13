Tiger Woods will be absent from the 2025 PGA Championship, as for the third time in the last five years the legend is unable to tee it up at the PGA of America's signature tournament this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte. Woods is still recovering and rehabilitating from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in March and announced during the Players Championship.

Woods missed the cut in last year's PGA Championship at Valhalla after being absent across the 2021 and 2023 editions entirely and withdrawing from the competition in 2022. It's the continuation of an unfortunate stretch of missed majors caused by injuries that have been the story of Tiger's career for the last five years.

Woods had a resurgence in his early 40s, winning the 2019 Masters for his 15th major champoinship after back-to-back top 10 finishes in majors to close out 2018 (including a runner-up at the 2018 PGA Championship). However, after his car wreck early in 2021 that created a year-long rehab from a grizzly leg injury, Woods has only appeared in 10 official PGA Tour events. We saw Woods early this year competing in TGL, and he was ramping up to get on the actual course when his injury happened.

The few updates we've received on Woods' status since his Achilles injury, including one from his close friend Fred Couples, have been positive, but he still is a ways away from a return to the course.

Tiger undoubtedly has his sights set on a return to the major stage that he dominated for more than a decade, but the focus at Quail Hollow this week will be solely on the new generation of stars as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau all arrive in great form and look primed to battle it out for the Wanamaker Trophy.