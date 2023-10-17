Ivor Robson, the man who voiced the first-tee announcements at The Open for 41 years, has died at age 83. Robson was the official starter at the oldest major championship in sport for more than four decades, sending players like Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Seve Ballesteros, Tom Watson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy on their way to the Claret Jug.

"He was popular and well respected among all golfers who played in The Open and I know that they will share in our sadness at this news," Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A said. "On behalf of all of us at The R&A, I would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to his wife of 61 years, Lesley, and the Robson family."

Robson was born in England in 1940 and began his Open career in 1975 at Carnoustie. During this time, he also acted as the official starter for the DP World Tour, earning the respect from players and recognition for his iconic voice and "on the tee" announcements.

Robson didn't miss an Open until his last in 2015. The 144th playing of the major championship, The Open traveled to the Old Course at St. Andrews where the Englishman's voice echoed one final time. The BBC estimates Robson announced nearly 19,000 names during his time as The Open starter.

"I feel you can't go on forever and if you're going to step off there's no better place to do it than here," he said at the time. "I've had some nice ones but this is special, St Andrews. It is just magnificent."