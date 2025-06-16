This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

J.J. SPAUN

As the rain poured, J.J. Spaun poured in the putt of a lifetime ... and let a tear or two trickle out moments later, too. Spaun capped a remarkable rally with a 64-foot, 5-inch birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win a chaotic, carnage-filled U.S. Open at a vaunted Oakmont Country Club that lived up to its reputation and then some.

Spaun led Robert MacIntyre by one heading to the final hole and needed just a two-putt to win. Instead, he made the longest putt anyone made all week to finish 1-under, the only person under par.

by one heading to the final hole and needed just a two-putt to win. Instead, he made the longest putt anyone made all week to finish 1-under, the only person under par. It was actually his second straight birdie; he drove the green on the par-4 17th hole and two-putted for par to take the lead. Spaun joined Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Jon Rahm as the only players to finish birdie-birdie to win the U.S. Open.



That's only part of what makes Spaun's win -- just his second PGA Tour triumph -- so remarkable. He bogeyed five of his first six holes Sunday. That included the second hole, when his ball hit the pin on an approach shot and rolled off the green.

But he composed himself after a lengthy rain delay and then caught fire, burying a 40-foot birdie putt on 12 and a 22-footer on 14 to tie the lead.

Spaun came into the tournament with 120-1 odds at FanDuel. His lone PGA Tour win came back in 2022, and his lone U.S. Open appearance was a missed cut in 2021. Sure, he was a playoff runner-up to Rory McIlroy at The Players earlier this year, but at this course, against this field?

Spaun proved he had plenty of firepower ... but more importantly he could keep his cool as almost everyone around him melted down, dispirited and, ultimately, defeated by Oakmont. Simply put, Patrick McDonald writes, Spaun was built for this.

McDonald: "Not one of those kids who was raised playing junior golf on AJGA or running through academies, Spaun was not groomed for his professional golf career -- nor his moment atop the leaderboard at a major championship hosted by the most difficult course in the country. Spaun just put one foot in front of the other and kept chugging along. He consistently improved, qualified for some bigger tournaments, played well in those events and began to realize his potential. That's how his professional career progressed; it's also how his final 18 holes of the U.S. Open unfolded."

THE BOSTON RED SOX

Never has a sweep of your archrival felt so empty. Hours after finishing off a sweep of the Yankees, the Red Sox sent franchise cornerstone Rafael Devers to the Giants in one of the most stunning trades ever. Here are the details:

Giants get: 3B Rafael Devers

Red Sox get: RHP Jordan Hicks, LHP Kyle Harrison, UTIL James Tibbs, RHP Jose Bello

The biggest question has to be "Why?" The Red Sox have their version: There was simmering tension after Devers refused to change positions after Boston signed Alex Bregman and again after first baseman Triston Casas' season-ending injury. Devers even requested a trade back in the spring, our Julian McWilliams reported last night.

As such, the team insisted Devers, who is on a 10-year, $313.5 million contract that the Giants will take on fully, didn't live up to the responsibilities of doing what's right for the team.

My question: Do those responsibilities also include winning a World Series, being an All Star three of the last four years and being one of the most productive batters in the game, period? Because Devers sure has fulfilled those. Boston got a "C" in R.J. Anderson's trade grades.

Anderson: "The Red Sox should have hashed out an agreement with Devers on his defensive position before signing Bregman with the intent to play Bregman at third base. Given that Bregman didn't put pen to paper until February, following a winter chock full of rumors tying him to Boston, it's hard to see that as anything other than an own-goal. (Truthfully, they probably deserve a lower grade on the merits of that point alone.) ... It is and will remain mystifying that the two sides weren't able to find common ground or an off ramp to prevent this conclusion."

The Red Sox are saving a lot of money, which boosts their grade, but Mike Axisa notes Red Sox fans are among the biggest losers here as another homegrown talent leaves. And it's not like the Red Sox have a pristine record of trading stars either. Babe Ruth, anyone? Mookie Betts?

As for the Giants, it's a bold, win-now move for a win-now team, Mike says.

🏀 Magic acquire Desmond Bane from Grizzlies in blockbuster deal

We should know to expect the unexpected when it comes to NBA trades. Somehow, they still manage to surprise us. The first big trade of what's expected to be a busy NBA summer arrived, with Desmond Bane heading to the Magic and a pair of players and a bevy of picks going to the Grizzlies.

Here are full details:

Magic get: Desmond Bane

Grizzlies get: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, No. 16 pick in 2025 NBA Draft, 2026 first-round pick (via Suns), 2028 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick swap, 2030 first-round pick

Over the last four seasons, Bane averaged 20.2 points while shooting 40.7% from 3. Only Stephen Curry has made more 3-pointers while shooting at least 40% from 3 over that span. Orlando finished last in 3-pointers and 3-point percentage this season.

Just the length of the two bullet points shows you how massive Memphis' haul is. But both teams earned solid marks in Jasmyn Wimbish's trade grades, and Sam Quinn says it's not the overpay it may initially look like.

Quinn: "Those selections only go out through Paolo Banchero's age-27 season. Even Bane, the oldest player in this new Orlando core, will only be 32 when that last pick gets paid out. ... They're not selling out their entire future for this roster. They're building a core for a four- or five-year run. They'll have Banchero, Bane, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs under contract for the next four years."

And remember, that's in an Eastern Conference that looks more winnable than any time in recent memory, Brad Botkin notes.

So what about the Grizzlies? They've been connected with big names in the past few months, but this also provides a launching point to rebuild, Sam writes. Could Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. be next to go?

⚾ Shohei Ohtani returning to mound; MLB Power Rankings

Become fastest player to 250 home runs and 150 steals one day, return to the pitching mound two days later. Shohei Ohtani will make his long-awaited return to the mound today as the Dodgers' opener against the Padres.

Ohtani had elbow surgery nearly two years ago, and his last pitching appearance was with the Angels on Aug. 23, 2023 -- 664 days ago. He went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA for the season. The previous year, he finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting with a 15-9 record, a 2.33 ERA and an AL-best 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

This is a big boost for the Dodgers, who have a battered rotation and just shut down Roki Saski (shoulder).

The Dodgers jumped one spot in Matt Snyder's MLB Power Rankings. Here's the top five:

Tigers (previous: 1) Mets (2) Cubs (4) Dodgers (5) Yankees (3)

Here are more headlines:

🏀 Caitlin Clark returns, Fever hand Liberty first loss of season

Caitlin Clark is back, and not a moment too soon for the Fever. Indiana earned its best win of the season with its superstar back from a quad strain, defeating the previously unbeaten, reigning champion Liberty, 102-88.

Clark had a season-high 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and a career high-tying seven 3-pointers.

Indiana, which went 2-3 in Clark's absence, registered season highs in points and 3-pointers (17). The Fever improved to 5-5.

Clark's seven 3s were a sight to behold: deep bombs, stepbacks, catch-and shoots ... Jack Maloney ranked all seven long-distances makes LeBron James chimed in on the barrage

