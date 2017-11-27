Jack Nicklaus after playing golf with President Trump: 'I like what Donald has done'

President Donald Trump made sure to hit all the GOATs over the weekend. First, Trump teed it up with Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, on Friday. Then he played with Jack Nicklaus and his son Gary on Saturday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Here's the Washington Post on the rounds.

Nicklaus, 77, joined the president near his Mar-a-Lago estate. Like Woods, Nicklaus has partnered with the president's business on golf courses, designing the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point course in the Bronx and the Jack Nicklaus Villa at Trump National Doral Golf Club. Woods is designing a Trump-branded golf course as part of a development in Dubai.

There was much less fanfare surrounding the Trump-Nicklaus round than there was when Trump and Woods played, but the reality is that Trump and Nicklaus are much closer than anyone Trump played with on Friday.

"I like what Donald has done," Nicklaus told CBS in 2016. "He's turning America upside-down. [He's] awakening the country. Is he as smooth and as politically correct as he should be? Probably not. But he'll learn. He's not stupid. He didn't get where he was being dumb. I like the guy. He's a good man."

As the Post pointed out, Trump attended Nicklaus' Congressional Gold Medal ceremony in 2015 in Washington.

Now all Trump needs to ensure that he has played golf with the greatest player who has ever lived, by any metric or definition, is a round with Patrick Reed.