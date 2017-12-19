Jack Nicklaus says he doesn't care about, won't watch Tiger Woods' return to golf

Almost everyone is interested in Tiger Woods' return to golf in 2018, but Jack Nicklaus is not. Speaking last weekend at the PNC Father/Son Challenge, Nicklaus told reporters that he's not going to pay any more attention to Woods' game than normal.

"I'm not interested at all," Nicklaus said. "Do I wish [Tiger] well? Yeah, but I'm not interested in watching him. I've watched him play golf for 20-something years, why would I want to go watch more? I don't watch anybody play golf."

So there we go. To be fair to Nicklaus, he has to be so tired of answering questions about Woods. They make up probably a large percentage of what he has talked about in his post-playing career.

But plenty of people do care about Woods and his comeback, and they'll be pleased to know that things seem to be progressing nicely after his top 10 finish at the Hero World Challenge a few weeks ago. Here's Golfweek on a clinic Woods held in Mexico at a course he helped design, Diamante.

A relaxed crowd of guests and residents at Diamante spent an hour watching Tiger Woods hit shot after shot flawlessly, powerfully, at a clinic here. The setting, overlooking the Pacific Ocean, was his newly designed and opened 12-hole short course, The Oasis. It was less an instructional clinic than a stunning display of the control he has over the golf ball. The spectators joined him for the back and forth, tossing out questions that he answered between swings. When a woman asked, "Do you ever hit driver off the deck?" Woods turned and smiled. "I've got a 3-wood that goes 280."

Woods still doesn't have a set schedule for 2018, although I fully expect to see him at the Famers Insurance Open at the end of January. His colleagues are antsy for him to officially return, too.

"I've spent some time around him the last couple years and I've never seen him happier with life, with everything," said Justin Thomas last week. "As a friend but more so as a fan, yeah, I want to beat his brains in like I want to beat everyone's brains in on Tour every week I play. I still am and always will be a huge Tiger Woods fan. It was really cool to see him having that much fun and grinding it out and playing well.

"So you know, it's been a dream of mine since I was a kid to be coming down the stretch with Tiger Woods and hopefully it happens and hopefully I can come out on the other side. But regardless, I think this will be a great year for him."

