Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Steph Curry and Twitter flip out at Jordan Spieth's late surge at Open
Daniel Berger and Justin Thomas were also stunned by Spieth's lead-clinching eagle on 15
After opening the final round of The Open +4 on Sunday through 13 holes, Jordan Spieth looked dead in the water thanks to a mid-round collapse and subsequent surge from Matt Kuchar.
Spieth bogeyed the 13th hole after hitting onto the practice range, giving up the lead to Kuchar in the process, but he responded by going birdie-eagle-birdie in the next three to take a commanding lead that had Twitter buzzing about the 23-year-old primed to hurdle a major obstacle towards completing the career Grand Slam.
Spieth clings to a substantial lead on his way to his first Claret Jug.
