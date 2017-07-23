Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Steph Curry and Twitter flip out at Jordan Spieth's late surge at Open

After opening the final round of The Open +4 on Sunday through 13 holes, Jordan Spieth looked dead in the water thanks to a mid-round collapse and subsequent surge from Matt Kuchar.

Spieth bogeyed the 13th hole after hitting onto the practice range, giving up the lead to Kuchar in the process, but he responded by going birdie-eagle-birdie in the next three to take a commanding lead that had Twitter buzzing about the 23-year-old primed to hurdle a major obstacle towards completing the career Grand Slam.

Wow! What a wild back nine! Is @JordanSpieth something else? — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 23, 2017

What an incredible way to comeback and win. Many congrats @JordanSpieth — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 23, 2017

Jordan Spieth is a savage — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) July 23, 2017

HE'S ON THE VERGE OF JOINING NICKLAUS AS THE YOUNGEST TO 3 LEGS OF THE SLAM AND HE'S ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT FLOODING ENGLAND IN #TOURSAUCE — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 23, 2017

Man, this is so much fun to watch.

Well.

Unless you're Matt Kuchar. — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 23, 2017

Unbelievable @JordanSpieth This kid is awesome 🏌️🇬🇧🏆 — Ian Baker-Finch (@IBFinchy) July 23, 2017

Now. We. Go. 😎 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 23, 2017

Speechless!! 😳😳😳 — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 23, 2017

Jaw dropping!!! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) July 23, 2017

Spieth !!!!! — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) July 23, 2017

Spieth clings to a substantial lead on his way to his first Claret Jug.