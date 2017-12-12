Jason Day and wife Ellie lose baby they were expecting next summer

Jason Day's wife Ellie recently shared that she and her husband lost the baby they were expecting next summer to a miscarriage. Ellie posted about it on Instagram just a few weeks after Jason noted that he was already questionable for the U.S. Open in June because of their third child.

On Monday, Ellie shared that shortly after she initially announced her third pregnancy on Nov. 3, she found out from her doctor that she had miscarried.

"Part of the weirdness of our little world is that you know a lot about our lives," she wrote. "But the cool thing is I have personally experienced you sharing our joys and our sorrows. I had to put the news out earlier than I planned, but if you know me, I am an open book and I probably would have told you if I saw you anyway. Shortly after I posted that photo [revealing the pregnancy], I found out the baby had no heartbeat anymore.

"I was devastated," Ellie continued. "I snuck out the back door of my doctor, a hot, sobbing, mascara-covered mess. Two and a half weeks went by with me battling my heart and brain about what was happening in my body, wondering why this wouldn't just be over. My heart couldn't take the waiting, or the feeling, or the tiny belly bump poking out any longer. Why did this happen … and now that it's passed, why can't my body just accept it and get rid of it? Such a bizarre experience that I never understood before.

"Finally on Thanksgiving, I lost the baby. Initially, I felt complete despair. And then I saw the baby. Fully intact. Tiny perfect head and face and arms and legs. When I saw it I felt God so much I can't explain it."

She went on to note that many others are going through similar things and acknowledged all loss.

"For some reason this baby wasn't meant to be physically here with our family," she said. "But I know there is a greater plan. I know for a fact that many of you have gone through this and obviously many have gone through or are going through much worse. My heart goes out to you in a way I could not have fathomed before."

The Days have had a fairly heartbreaking year in general. Jason's mom underwent surgery for cancer, he struggled on the course all year before eventually firing his longtime caddie Colin Swatton and now this.