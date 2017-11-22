Jason Day says Tiger Woods is feeling the best he has in three years

Jason Day is playing the Australian Open this week, and of course he was asked about his buddy Tiger Woods. Big Cat is all the talk these days as he'll make his debut at the Hero World Challenge next week in the Bahamas.

Anyway, Day told reporters that Woods feels great, which should be encouraging to everyone, although it sort of feels like we've heard that (many times) before.

"I did talk to him and he did say it's the best he's ever felt in three years," Day told reporters. "He doesn't wake up with pain anymore, which is great. I said to him, 'Look, it's great to be one of the best players ever to live, but health is one thing that we all take for granted and if you can't live a happy, healthy life, then that's difficult.'"

This echoes what Woods wrote in May, shortly after the surgery.

"It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel," Woods wrote on his website. "It was instant nerve relief. I haven't felt this good in years.

"I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible non-surgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn't do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope."

This relief doesn't mean Woods will have success on the golf course, but it's certainly a starting point. Next week will be fascinating, too. With top players like Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in attendance, how will Woods fare?

"There's no pressure (at the Hero World Challenge)," Day told reporters. "I think it's a 17- or 18-man field, there's no cut, he's playing at a tournament where last year I think he had the most birdies at."

No pressure except that this is likely Woods' last real comeback effort, and he wants to prove to everyone that he's healthy enough to contend again on the PGA Tour. How will that play out? We'll know in one week.