Jason Day splits from caddie Steve Williams after only six events together

Steve Williams is looking for a new bag. Or maybe he's back to racing cars in New Zealand. Either way, he won't be working for Jason Day in the future.

The pair first teamed up at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, and just six events later, Day let Williams go after the Northern Trust last week. Here's a look at the results Day achieved with Williams on his bag.

U.S. Open: T21

Travelers Championship: T8

3M Open: T66

The Open: MC

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Classic: T40

Northern Trust: MC

So it was a bit of a mixed bag of results for the former major winner who brought Williams on to refresh a game that has been not all that great in 2019.

"I've underachieved, yeah. Severely underachieved, I think," Day said in June regarding this hire. "And granted, I have to work on a few things, mentally and physically, with regards to my golf game. But I think I've underachieved up until now."

"I know that his drive and his will to be successful is very, very high," Day added. "I think he's kind of a no-BS kind of guy. He'll tell you straight. He told me that, 'If you're not working hard enough, I'm gone.' So that's pretty much a good enough incentive to go out and bust your butt."

The tune changed a bit after that MC at Liberty National Golf Club, although Day remains a proponent of Williams' greatness as a caddie at the highest level. Williams caddied for three of Tiger Woods' five Masters victories (he was with Big Cat for a decade) and one with Adam Scott, too.

"Parting with Steve was a mutual decision and not an easy one to make," Day told the Sydney Morning Herald. "He is the ultimate pro; it was a real learning experience being exposed to a caddie who has achieved what Steve has. He has worked with the best. But it was a disconnect of old school and new school. Steve has become a friend and I have a lot of respect for him. I thank Steve for everything he taught me."

Day will go with David Lutterus, ranked No. 2,070 in the world, for the foreseeable future.