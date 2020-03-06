Jason Day withdraws from 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational while battling back injury

Jason Day shot a 2-over 74 on Thursday and played just four holes on Friday in Round 2 of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational before withdrawing with a bad back.

Day won this event back in 2016 by one stroke over Kevin Chappell.

The Australian was noticeably in pain as he was carted off the course on the fifth hole. He also withdrew from this tournament last year with a bad back.

The former No. 1 player in the world has struggled off and on with a litany of injuries throughout the course of his career. The back has been a consistent thread though. And that back has been so bad of late that he says he's thought about what the end of his career looks like.

It's an unfortunate path for one of the mega-talented players in the world.

Day, who is currently No. 45 in the world, won as recently as 2018, but he had just four top 10s last year and only one after the U.S. Open in the middle of the summer. He has one top 10 in 2020, a fourth-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

It remains to be seen whether the back injury will keep Day out of next week's Players Championship, where he is also a former champion (2016).