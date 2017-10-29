John Daly collapses, withdraws at PGA Tour Champions event with apparent knee injury

Long John is having some troubles on the senior circuit

John Daly had a scary moment at the PowerShares QQQ Championship this weekend when he collapsed with an apparent knee injury. Daly went down on a hill and had to withdraw because of the injury. He was 4 under at the time after shooting a 69 in the first round and was 1 under in his second round. The leaders finished the day at 6 under.

Daly tweeted last week that he has bone spurs in his knee, and it is presumed that this was the root cause of the scary collapse on the ninth hole at Sherwood Country Club in California.

This is the second consecutive tournament from which Daly has had to withdraw. He also pulled out of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic with the aforementioned bone spurs. The last event of the PGA Tour Champions season, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, takes place in two weeks in Phoenix, Arizona. Hopefully Daly will be well enough to compete by that time.

Daly did not qualify for that season-ending event last year. 

