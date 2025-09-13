John Daly etched his name in history on Friday, but he won't be happy about it. Daly performed exceptionally poorly on the PGA Tour Champions stop at Sanford International in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, recording 19 strokes on a single hole.

Daly broke a professional and personal record with Friday's frustrating outing. Back in 1998, Daly took 18 strokes to finish the famous par-5 sixth hole at Bay Hill, where the hole wraps around a massive lake and some players try to cut across by attacking with a driver.

On Friday, Daly was forced to write down a 19 on his scorecard for the par-5 12th hole at Minnehaha Country Club.

The course does not have a laser system to record shots, but shot-by-shot details state Daly deposited seven balls into the hazard. He finally cleared the water and got up and down from the intermediate rough for his 19. He officially signed for an 18-over 88, nine shots worse than the next lowest standing player. For those keeping score at home, that means Daly played the other 17 holes in 4-over par.

Daly's performance broke a three-way tie for highest score on a single hole, most recently achieved by Bruce Crampton, dating back to the 1996 Grand Rapids Open.

He was playing with Stephen Ames and two-time major winner Angel Cabrera.