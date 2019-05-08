John Daly permitted the use of a cart for 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black

You won't see John Daly lumbering after one of his mammoth drives at the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black next week. Instead, you'll see him propelled by a motorized vehicle as Daly has received approval from the PGA of America to use a cart to scoot around the massive three-time major host in New York.

Daly, who won the 1991 PGA Championship and is exempt for the rest of his playing career, has a bum knee, and Bethpage is no place for a bum knee.

"I hope I don't get a lot of grief from the fans," Daly told the AP. "My knee is screwed. I had the meniscus cut out. I have osteoarthritis so bad ... I can walk up a hill, I just can't walk down one."

There is major championship precedent here, although not for Daly and not at a PGA Championship. Casey Martin famously used a cart in multiple U.S. Opens in his career. Daly has also used a cart but not at a major and not on the PGA Tour at all.

But the PGA of America gave him a thumbs up recently.

The PGA of America said Daly applied to use a cart through its Americans with Disabilities Act policy and provided "the requisite information to allow for a review of his request by the PGA's medical team." "The request was reviewed and approved," the PGA said in a statement.

Now Daly will try and improve what has been a lousy major run of late. He hasn't made a cut at a major anywhere since 2012 and only has one made cut at PGA Championships since 2008.

He has two top 10s in eight starts on the PGA Tour Champions this season, but has been struggling with dizziness in recent days. The cart may help with the knee, but it won't help a dizzy golfer well past his prime navigate one of the most mammoth beasts on the major championship rota.

Daly shot 73-70 at Bellerive last year and missed the cut by three.