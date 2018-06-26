John Daly requests golf cart, pulls out of U.S. Senior Open after USGA denies him

John Daly withdrew from the U.S. Senior Open this week after the USGA denied his request to use a golf cart during the tournament. Daly requested the cart due to a deteriorating knee, but while the USGA has allowed carts under certain circumstances -- and is apparently doing so for this year's tournament -- it did not grant one to Daly.

Here's USA Today on why Daly's request was denied.

Daly said his attorneys told him he is eligible under the American Disabilities Act (ADA) to use a cart, but the USGA reviewed his medical records and said the injury isn't severe enough for him to do so. "I've been fighting this (injury) for so long and it's my career they're screwing around with here,'' Daly, 52, told USA TODAY Sports Monday. "I'm pissed because I've been playing good golf and I want to play golf, that's what I do for a living. But you know, you can't walk 18 holes, you can't walk 18 holes."

Daly hurt his knee at the end of 2017 and then apparently reinjured it in a bizarre incident involving his RV this April in Augusta, Georgia. He played with a cart last week on the PGA Tour Champions and finished inside the top 10 at the American Family Insurance Championship. He was cut at the 2016 U.S. Senior Open.

"We offered Mr. Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request for a cart," the USGA said in a statement. "He informed us this morning that he decided to withdraw."