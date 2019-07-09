John Daly withdraws from 2019 British Open days after officials deny him use of golf cart

Days after unsuccessfully requesting permission to use a golf cart at the 2019 British Open, John Daly has withdrawn from the tournament, citing a medical condition.

The R&A, which oversees The British Open, made the announcement on Tuesday. Three days earlier, club officials denied the 53-year-old Daly the use of a cart for this month's competition, declaring walking "an integral part of the Championship" and reiterating longstanding policies against cart use on the Royal Portrush Golf Club terrain.

Daly, who earned an invitation to the 2019 British Open thanks to his 1995 victory at the tourney, had requested the cart for the same reasons he obtained permission to use one ahead of the 2019 PGA Championship in May. Daly has said he's battling osteoarthritis that could ultimately lead to knee replacement surgery. He also tweeted on Monday that a spider bite in England resulted in an infection and sepsis diagnosis.

"While I trust the R&A's decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions," Daly wrote on Twitter after the initial denial of his cart request. "Just visited my good friend Dr. Jim Bradley yesterday in Pittsburgh. He is the orthopedic surgeon for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He reconfirmed bi-compartmental degenerative arthritis grade 3-4 of my right knee ... Fingers crossed I can make it (through) the pain."

PGA Tour veteran Kevin Streelman is set to replace Daly at the British Open, which begins July 18 at Dunluce Course.