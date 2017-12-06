John Daly's famous driver from 1991 PGA Championship win up for auction

John Daly is one of the great pieces of golf history, and now you can own part of his history as the Cobra driver he used to win the 1991 PGA Championship at Crooked Stick is for sale.

The club is selling on Green Jacket Auctions, and the starting bid was $1,000 (a steal!). It's all the way up over $4,000 with four days still left. Daly was, of course, the ninth alternate in the field and got in at the last minute. He drove all night to the course and won the thing by three over Bruct Lietzke.

The entire sequence was astounding. Here is the description of the club.

John Daly's driver from the 1991 PGA Championship is a highly unusual 44 1/2 driver with Cobra composite kevlar head with a titanium shaft. After Daly's victory, he gave the driver to famed architect Pete Dye, who designed Crooked Stick Golf Club. This exact driver is featuring on the cover of Sports Illustrated following John Daly's historic victory. An associate for Pete Dye did use the driver for over a year after Daly's victory, so it does have some additional use. Though the shaft appears original, some tinkering with its connection to the head has slightly changed the shaft alignment. Otherwise this club is 100% original. Accompanying this driver is a letter of provenance from longtime Pete Dye associate.

There are currently 17 bids on the driver.

Wink of the CBS eye to Golfweek