It could be a chance for someone to get a first PGA Tour victory this week when the 2022 John Deere Classic tees off Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. Five of the past 10 winners have been first-timers, including Jordan Spieth in 2013 and Bryson DeChambeau in 2017. Lucas Glover went 19-under par last year to win his fourth PGA Tour title by two strokes. It was his first victory in just over a decade. The field is one of the weakest of the season, with just seven of the world's top 100 players, led by No. 58 Webb Simpson. The top players are preparing for the Scottish Open next week and the British Open at St. Andrews the following week. Among the other notable players in the field are Jason Day and three-time John Deere winner Steve Stricker, who is fresh off a runner-up finish at the U.S. Senior Open.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Simpson as the 10-1 favorite in its latest 2022 John Deere Classic odds. Adam Hadwin is priced at 16-1 and Sahith Theegala, who is trying the rebound from an 18th hole meltdown at the Travelers, is priced at 22-1. Day is 28-1 while Glover (45-1) and Stricker (65-1) are longshots.

Should Theegala be a prime pick this week, or will his disastrous finish last week leave lingering doubt? Would a player like Simpson or Hadwin be a better anchor for your 2022 John Deere Classic Fantasy golf picks?

Gates is a writer for 247Sports and has covered a range of sports for nearly five years. He has followed golf closely for much longer and has a profound knowledge of the sport. He also knows what it takes to win, on the course and in fantasy sports.

Gates has been crushing his golf picks all season. Before last week's Travelers Championship, he was all over Theegala, who was priced at just $7,300 at DraftKings and likely helped many Fantasy golf players cash in. The 24-year-old went to the final tee with a one-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele, but he carded double-bogey after a disastrous bunker shot, while Schauffle birdied to win by two. Still, Theegala's performance justified Gates' confidence and gave a boost to anyone who picked him.

At the U.S. Open, Gates said Scheffler was well worth the high price to have him as the anchor for your Fantasy picks, and he was the second-highest fantasy scorer of the week behind winner Matt Fitzpatrick. At the Memorial, five of Gates' nine picks finished in the top 15, including his biggest sleeper pick, Brendan Steele -- priced at just $6,600 at DraftKings -- who posted a top-10 finish!

And at the Wells Fargo, four of his top six players finished in the top five, including winner Max Homa, a 40-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed Gates is way up.

One player Gates is really high on this week is Theegala, and he isn't too concerned about the young player's mindset. The California native was a three-time All-American at Pepperdine and has been drawing attention most of the season. Now he just needs a first PGA Tour victory. It was a brutal way to lose it last week, but Gates thinks Theegala will learn from it and not dwell on it. He has five top-10 finishes this season, with two in the top five over his past three events.

On the other hand, Gates is fading Hadwin, even though his last outing was a tie for seventh at the U.S. Open. He had finished in the top 25 once while missing two cuts in his previous six events. And considering he tied for 71st in the previous major, the PGA Championship, the expert believes his Open performance was an outlier. The transition from the brutal conditions at Brookline to the very easy Deer Run track also could be a bit of an adjustment, as well.

How to set your 2022 John Deere Classic Fantasy golf rankings

