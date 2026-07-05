2026 John Deere Classic TV schedule: Where to watch live streaming coverage of Round 4

The PGA Tour is wrapping up its weekend through the Quad Cities for the annual Fourth of July stop at the John Deere Classic. Much like last week's host course, TPC Deere Run offers plenty of scoring opportunities, and we could see another sub-60 round from someone before the tournament concludes.

The field at John Deere doesn't feature the game's elite stars, but there are still some names to watch. The most intriguing player in the field is Jackson Koivun, who made his professional debut after ending his stellar amateur career by tying for low-am honors at the U.S. Open two weeks ago. Along with Koivun's pro debut, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa and Chris Gotterup all ade the trip out to the Quad Cities to try to capture some form heading into the closing stretch of the 2026 season. To capture the leaping deer trophy, someone is going to have to make birdies in bunches to take down the field at Deere Run.

Lucas Glover and Zach Johnson are two surprising names atop the leaderboard with Glover holding the top spot at the 36- and 54-hole marks. Chris Gotterup, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa are among the notable names in contention with 18 holes remaining in Minnesota.

Here's how you can watch the battle all weekend as the PGA Tour celebrates Independence Day on the course.

2026 John Deere Classic TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio